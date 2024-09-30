Mumbai, India's financial capital, experienced severe flooding after receivingprompting authorities to issue a red alert and declare a holiday for schools and colleges across the city and nearby districts.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast further heavy rain in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, with the red alert remaining in effect until Thursday morning.The torrential rain, among the heaviest recorded in September since 2020, caused widespread flooding in areas like Andheri, Chembur, and Vikhroli. Transportation was severely impacted, with major traffic disruptions and the halting of central railway services, leaving many commuters stranded. At least 14 flights were diverted, and 36 were canceled at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.Waterlogging on critical rail routes, such as the Kurla-Thane line, added to the city's transportation woes, affecting thousands of daily commuters.The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) advised residents to stay indoors, with public safety warnings issued by the city's police and civic authorities. Schools and colleges across Mumbai and surrounding areas, including Thane, Palghar, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad, were closed as a precautionary measure.Authorities are on high alert as the IMD predicts further rain in the coming days. Emergency crews are on standby to manage any additional flooding or disruptions. While conditions began to improve Thursday morning, with road and rail services gradually resuming, authorities have urged continued caution.Elsewhere in India, adverse weather conditions have also caused disruptions. In Kolkata, overnight rainfall led to major disturbances, and more rain is forecast. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, a goods train derailment near Bokaro resulted in the diversion of 15 other trains, adding to the travel chaos.The heavy rainfall in Mumbai highlights the city's vulnerability to flooding, with inadequate drainage systems and unchecked urbanization exacerbating the situation. Local authorities are working to mitigate the effects, but residents remain cautious as more rain is expected.India has experienced severe monsoon impacts in other regions as well. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, recent intense rains and floods killed at least 25 people, and thousands were relocated to relief camps.The Indian Air Force has deployed more than 200 rescue personnel and 30 tonnes of emergency aid to assist the affected areas. Floods and landslides in Tripura in August claimed over 20 lives.In neighboring Bangladesh, floods have killed at least 40 people over the same period, with nearly 300,000 people seeking refuge in emergency shelters, illustrating the broader regional impact of extreme weather.The situation in Mumbai serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges posed by monsoon season, as the government and local agencies work to mitigate the damage and protect vulnerable populations.