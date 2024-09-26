© Hussein Malla/AP

"An open-ended battle of reckoning. We admit that we are pained. We are humans. But as we are pained - you will also be pained."

"I promised that we would change the security balance, the balance of power in the north - that is exactly what we are doing."

"The attacks that we saw on the communication devices, the pagers, followed by rocket attacks and rocket fire being exchanged on both sides ... marks a real escalation."

Rocket fire has intensified since the Beirut airstrike that killed the group's senior commander.Months of tensions between Israel and Hezbollah escalated last week, when thousands of pagers and other communications devices used by Hezbollah simultaneously exploded,Hezbollah's deputy leader Naim Kassem said at Aqil's funeral on Sunday:Later in the day,The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded with a series of airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Monday.Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad has said.The IDF said the missiles targeted Mt. Carmel and the Galilee.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, announcing the bombing campaign against Hezbollah from the army headquarters in Tel Aviv:has condemned the Israeli attacks on Lebanon as "insane" and warned of "dangerous consequences."UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told AFP on Sunday.Hezbollah and Israel have been trading missile fire and airstrikes since last October, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands on the border. The low-intensity conflict has frustrated Netanyahu's efforts to "eliminate" Hamas in Gaza, launched after the Palestinian group's October 7 raids blamed for the deaths of some 1,200 Israelis. More than 41,000 Palestinians in the enclave have been killed in Israeli military operations since then.