OF THE
TIMES
The cost of speech to text conversion, autocorrect and sleep deprivation. Actually, I kind of like it...
Duh what did US/NATO/BRI-TISH expect 👇 PUTIN ORDERS CHANGES TO RUSSIA’S NUCLEAR DOCTRINE [Link] 🤡💩🎪 Bonus material; “BRIT-ISH” Brit ("breet") or...
It's disappointing to see so many Americans not picking up a book. I used to be one of them, glued to my phone instead of reading. A few years...
The Trumpster would rather that money go to the USadmin pet project in isreal, so that the apartheid regime can finish their genocide in...
no matter where U r or look BigPharma makes a killing of killing us. and don't U dare 2 resist. no wonder I'm beyond suing now. I think the...
To submit an article for publication, see our Submission Guidelines
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Some icons on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, mugenb16, Map Icons Collection, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, wbeiruti, WebIconset
Powered by PikaJS 🐁 and In·Site
Original content © 2002-2024 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE
Reader Comments
I am sure everyone here notices that election interference is quite alright with these nut jobs as long as it is a Ukrainian Clown or a Zionist Maniac doing the interfering.
Time for America England and Israel genocidal behaviours are coming to a point of no return! Those nations are going to receive the bill for the destruction of infrastructures and collusion in the genocide of women and children. Those sick individuals representing friends of Israel in these governments a symptom of the filth that runs these nations!
Thanks for the Newscast and it consoles the mind to know that others are flabbergasted by the outrageous behavior of zigaboos who seem to think they are victims when we all know - they are lying effing tricksters and they are sticking themselves into the corner so tight it will be easy to polish them with better ideas in a heartbeat.
What a beautifully worded speech, truth is a bitch!