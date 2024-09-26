israel pagers lebanon hezbollah newsreal
Israel scored another major 'PR victory' with many Westerners when it blew off the hands of thousands of Lebanese people last week.

But the Levantine enclave also has a problem. And it's not the normal kind of problem. This week on NewsReal, Joe & Niall examine what could lead a country's government to spend decades plotting to remote-detonate thousands of technological devices in a neighboring country... for no apparent gain. What IS Israel's 'grand plan'? Can it even work?

Also, hardcore Democratic Party supporter Ryan Routh was 'rumbled' at Trump International Golf Course in Florida this week, hiding out in the bushes in the hope of 'taking a shot at' the US presidential candidate. Was he acting alone?


Running Time: 02:01:01

Download: MP3 — 111 MB


This podcast is also available to view, share and download on Odysee, Rumble, X and VK. Show Notes