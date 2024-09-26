Floods in southern Morocco have swept away a bus, leaving two passengers dead and 14 others missing, local authorities said Saturday.Regional authorities in Tata province said heavy rainstorms late Friday led to "exceptional" floods that caused houses to collapse and swept away the bus.A statement which gave the toll of dead and missing said 13 others were rescued.The rare heavy rains come as the North African kingdom grapples with its worst drought in nearly 40 years, threatening its economically crucial agriculture sector.AFP