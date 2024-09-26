RT
Thu, 19 Sep 2024 19:25 UTC
© Sputnik / Russian Defense MinistryFILE PHOTO: A test-launch of the Russian Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile.
Vyacheslav Volodin has slammed Strasbourg's call to "lift restrictions" on Ukraine's use of Western weaponsThe European Parliament is calling for nuclear war
and should disband, the chairman of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, has said.The Strasbourg-based body adopted a resolution on Thursday calling on the EU to allow Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia with Western-supplied weapons, as well as to continue funding Kiev's war effort by confiscating Russia's frozen sovereign assets.
The resolution was adopted with 425 votes in favor, 131 against, and 63 abstentions.
"What the European Parliament is calling for would lead to a world war using nuclear weapons," Volodin said on Telegram.
"For your information: the flight time of a Sarmat missile to Strasbourg is three minutes and 20 seconds."
Volodin also reminded the MEPs that Russia was the one that liberated "you and all of Europe" from Nazi Germany in the Second World War, which "it seems you have forgotten" and urged the body to "dissolve itself."The EP resolution claimed that "without lifting current restrictions, Ukraine cannot fully exercise its right to self-defense" and lamented that the "insufficient deliveries of ammunition and restrictions on their use risks offsetting the impact of efforts made to date."
Between the deliveries of weapons, equipment, ammunition and financial aid to keep Ukraine on life support, the EU has poured tens of billions of euros into Kiev's war effort, while sanctioning Russia and seizing its assets at the Euroclear clearinghouse. Meanwhile, the bloc has insisted that none of this makes it a party to the conflict.
Limitations placed on some long-range weapons systems delivered to Kiev have served to maintain the narrative that the US and its allies are not directly involved. Ukraine has repeatedly used these weapons to target Russian territory anyway, mainly striking civilians
.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Ukraine doesn't actually have the capability to use long-range systems itself, but that the targeting information and firing solutions require involvement of NATO military personnel.If the West "lifts the restrictions," Putin said, "it will mean nothing less than the direct participation of NATO countries, the US and European countries, in the conflict in Ukraine." Russia will "make the appropriate decisions" if that happens, the president added.
Russia's envoy to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, repeated the message in the UN Security Council a day later, noting that "NATO would become directly involved in military action against a nuclear power. I don't think I have to explain what consequences that would have."
Comment:
A few days ago there was from the same source, see the article below, the suggestion that some French officials were concerned about the prospects of a wider war. These officials probably belong to the minority just like the 131 members of the European Parliament as compared to the 425 plus 63.
14 Sep, 2024 19:05
French officials fear WWIII - Le Monde
Paris is reportedly concerned about the prospects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalating into a global war
Members of the French government are concerned about the Ukraine conflict spiraling out of control and are now exercising "great discretion," Le Monde reported on Saturday, citing diplomatic sources.
Fears of the confrontation escalating into a direct collision between Moscow and the NATO bloc have skyrocketed over the past few days, as the US and its allies reportedly consider authorizing Kiev to strike targets deep inside Russian territory using Western weaponry.
While France has announced "no official position" on the matter, unnamed diplomats in private conversations admitted to the French daily that Paris has been concerned about potential escalation and has been trying to avoid it.
"We must do everything possible to avoid World War Three," an unnamed official told the newspaper.
"One cannot simply dismiss the hypothesis that the Russians could expand the scale of their military operations," the official added, referring to the warnings voiced by top Russian officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.
On Thursday, Putin warned that removing restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western weapons would directly involve the US and its allies in the conflict and would be met with an appropriate response. Explaining his stance, the president said that such weaponry relies solely on Western intelligence and targeting solutions, with Kiev effectively unable to use it on its own.
That position has been reiterated by Russia's envoy to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, who warned the move would constitute an "open war" between NATO and Russia. "Our Western colleagues will not be able to dodge responsibility and blame Kiev for everything," Nebenzia stated.
See also:
Same old Song & Dance. 🤡
The it’s always the common enemy of man himself scripted dogma scapegoat 🐐
It’s never the unelected appointed/chosen Shadow GubMINTS fault. 🤡
Doom & Gloom Terrorism by the GubMINTS is beyond apparent & obvious.