Vyacheslav Volodin has slammed Strasbourg's call to "lift restrictions" on Ukraine's use of Western weaponsand should disband, the chairman of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, has said.The resolution was adopted with"What the European Parliament is calling for would lead to a world war using nuclear weapons," Volodin said on Telegram.Volodin also reminded the MEPs that Russia was the one that liberated "you and all of Europe" from Nazi Germany in the Second World War, which "it seems you have forgotten" and urged the body to "dissolve itself."Between the deliveries of weapons, equipment, ammunition and financial aid to keep Ukraine on life support, the EU has poured tens of billions of euros into Kiev's war effort, while sanctioning Russia and seizing its assets at the Euroclear clearinghouse. Meanwhile, the bloc has insisted that none of this makes it a party to the conflict.Limitations placed on some long-range weapons systems delivered to Kiev have served to maintain the narrative that the US and its allies are not directly involved. Ukraine has repeatedly used these weapons to target Russian territory anyway, mainly striking civilians Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Ukraine doesn't actually have the capability to use long-range systems itself, but that the targeting information and firing solutions require involvement of NATO military personnel.Russia's envoy to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, repeated the message in the UN Security Council a day later, noting that