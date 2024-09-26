© Leon Neal

Kiev was reportedly worried that low attendance by Latin American heads of state would make obvious their lack of support for its causeThe Ukrainian government has canceled a meeting intended to involve Vladimir Zelensky and Latin American leaders out of fear it would become a PR disaster, Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Tuesday. Very few of the invitees confirmed that they would attend the event, the paper wrote.Kiev initially planned to hold the talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly scheduled to convene on September 24. According to Folha, the idea behind the meeting was to demonstrate symbolic support for Ukraine in its conflict with Moscow.Ukrainian officials reportedly said it would be "an appropriate platform" for Zelensky to present what they called "relevant and reliable information" about the conflict. Kiev also wanted to rally support for the so-called Zelensky 'peace formula' - a set of demands put forward by Ukraine as pre-conditions for peace talks. Moscow has rejected the demands, calling them unacceptable.Kiev had to scrap the meeting after it received only a "few confirmations of attendance," Folha reported, adding that the government decided it was "necessary to avoid a situation that could possibly be interpreted as a lack of support."The paper did not provide the number of confirmations or name the leaders who said they would attend, except for Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo.Many Asian, African, and South American countries, including China, India, and Brazil, have remained neutral and called for a diplomatic resolution.Mexico's president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, recently told journalists she would pursue a policy of non-intervention on the world stage and has no plans to make a state visit to Ukraine. "Searching for the peaceful resolution of conflicts is the cornerstone of our foreign policy. This is our policy, and it won't change," she said on Wednesday.Kiev has dismissed any proposals that are not in line with the 'Zelensky formula', claiming they play into Moscow's hands.Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva responded by saying he would not allow his country to be dragged into the conflict.