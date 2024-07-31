© Tim Scrivener

A food security issue is looming.

The modern consumer is therefore ingesting - and attempting to digest - a toxic, vitamin-depleted and largely lifeless diet, thus storing up a dangerous cocktail of health problems both now and for the future.

"Is the government going to change the agenda or let us starve?"

"We will not need any farmers by 2030."

The WEF, The United Nations and The World Health Organisation plus the great majority of global banking magnates/institutions and global investment companies like BlackRock and Vanguard, are, with the tacit support of billionaires like Bill Gates, Elon Musk and the King of England, in lockstep with the great global warming scam.

The large monocultural, agrichemically dependent commercial farms I cite at the beginning of this article, will need to be broken down into many smaller units, each treated as a pro-ecological project in the making.



One by one the soil diversity of these units will be replenished, using the techniques common to practitioners of organic and pro-ecological farming. Yields will return to their optimal levels and a symbiosis will be achieved between the revival of natural diversity and the cultivation of food crops. To the ecologically attuned, this is common sense.

The trend towards taking back control of our destinies is already observable in the steadily growing rejection of the EU Supranational behemoth and in defence of the basic values of nation-states. Also increasingly visible is the growing movement for independent states in North America to free themselves from the central control of Washington DC.

After three months of relentless rain from March to the end of May 2024 covering much of the productive land in the UK, farmers found themselves months behind getting their Spring crops in the soil.Many of these farms are already sufferingsoils depleted afterto grow anything other than weeds.But these chemical inputs are becoming increasingly expensive and coupled with yields that are no longer sufficient to bring in profits,Government subsidies have kept them afloat up till now, but that is changing. Now the payment emphasis is on 'increasing biodiversity' by introducing nature friendly schemes on farms largely devoid of such features.A good thing, you might say, but land taken out of food production means more food has to be imported from somewhere else in the world.'Food security' means following an agricultural policy which ensures that a nation state is broadly capable of feeding its own people.for most of the past two to three decades. It dropped to around 45% five years ago and this year (2024)The implications of this are serious indeed.in order to feed a population of some 60 millionAdd to this someof government-backed agribusiness land management policies based on- and a huge crisis looms just around the corner.The foods that appear in the nation's supermarkets and hypermarkets all come from soil-deficient practices, whether home produced or imported.that drip soluble nutrients into vast water containers in which the plants are grown. No soil involved at all.The red lights should be flashing for all those dependent upon such a disastrous food and farming policy to continue to feed themselves and their families.have become the daily norm for the great majority of convenience-corrupted consumers of the British Isles and for much of the post-industrial modern world. A regime which has also deeply infiltratedundermining their traditional diets and ways of life.But it's not just poor quality vitamin-deficient foods that are degrading the health and welfare of consumers. Due to various purposefully inflated international conflicts and politically motivated power play using the fake green 'zero carbon' agenda to divert resources away from agricultural production,than they did five years ago.This translates intoshould a crisis cause supplies to dry up.You can plainly see the tightening squeeze that both farmers and consumers are facing. Any existing 'comfort zone' is rapidly eroding, like the soil on the increasingly barren arable fields.There is very little time left to act in order to avert a full-scale food/farming crisis. As a British farmer put it recently:Well, that should be the question on the minds of all those still able to think; because the latter choice is not mere fantasy, but an integral part of the global shadow government's agenda.The director the Sainsbury supermarket chain seems to have the answer. He is quoted as statingSainsbury is simply echoing the. This central platform of The Great Reset, Green New Deal and the Fourth Industrial Revolution is using the excuse of achieving Net Zero by 2045,They conform with the plan that agricultural production and particularly traditional farm animals must go. Because they give off methane and CO2 which paid-off government 'computer modelling scientists' claim to be causatory agents of global warming/climate change.In the meantimethe only source of non DNA-altered/non GMO-modified indigenous seeds,A blatant and repugnant act ofHe, along with Klaus Schwab, Yuval Noah Harari and their indoctrinated-'young global leaders' are working to ensure that an entirely synthetic, GM laboratory-based fake food will replace soil grown plants and grass fed animals within the next ten years.for combatting future plandemics - which he is also involved in planning and instigating.While around the corner in cyber valley (ex silicon valley) under the titlefifty scientists are working out a strategy for the dystopian 'development' of mankind:Asannounced on launching the most recent phase of the Great Reset in Davos:Yes, by declaring a Davos inspired 'global emergency plan'can be prescribed as our genocidal medicine to speed-up the coming of the cyborg's promised land.This brings me back to the most immediate issue:to either get this ship turned around - nation state by nation state most probably - or find a way torobust enough to support land based and village/small town communities. An action in which all become involved in mutually supportive efforts to ensure a practical way forward.already under 24/7 CCTV, digital and satellite surveillance and subject to mind controlling EMF radiation increasingly coupled to the all pervasive electromagnetic computing matrix known as The Cloud.Additionally we are asphyxiated, almost daily, by theindiscriminately dumpingon all and sundry. The list goes on, and many of you already know it by now.As the dark agents of central control assure us 'this is to prevent global warming/climate change.'which will completely undo them and change the course of history. Subject to this permanent and largely invisible attack on its very foundations,because tomorrow is too late.As with all things that reach their zenith of opposition to what is real and true, the excessively heavy anti-life paraphernalia which blocks the essential simplicity of common sense-based honest action, has to be done away with - in order to get back to something solid, real and supportive of human, animal and environmental life.Soil, food and water all need to regain the characteristic of being 'living'. And so do we.and recognise that the fresh quality foods they grow on replenished land must find their destiny in the most immediate geographic locations - and no longer be dumped on dying global markets for the mass produced sterile and synthetic foods that line the plastic shelves of soul numbing 'stupor-markets'.I describe the re-localisation of food, fibre and fuel requirements in my first book Creative Solutions to a World in Crisis under the heading 'The Proximity Principle'.Suffice it to say that a whole new dynamic, based around a rejuvenated rural economy and self-sufficiency instinct, will ultimately replace the agricultural deserts that have denatured and destroyed our food chain.as this is completely outside the shadow government agenda, as articulated by the director of Sainsbury's.It's time to stop imagining that one will somehow muddle through and come out on dry land. Such an attitude represents a suicidal retreat into a well-prepared prison of slavery - and yes, of allowing oneself to be the victim of a protracted process of starvation.Life moves forwards, not backwards. At this dramatic confluence of deeply conflicting energies, some remarkable challenges lie immediately ahead, offering us theYou don't have to be a farmer to plant the seeds of that which becomes the source of essential nourishment for body, mind and spirit. But you do need to realise that