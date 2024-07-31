© Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Greece has banned the transportation of sheep and goats across the country to try to contain a highly contagious infection known as "goat plague".the agriculture ministry said.It saidin the central Larissa region and in Corinth in the south.The virus, also known as Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR),In a statement on Monday, the Greek agriculture ministry said the ban had been introduced "with the aim of limiting the spread and eradication of the disease".It said that livestock farmers, cheesemakers, slaughterhouse owners and feed suppliers had been informed about the new restrictions.At the weekend, ministry officials also held urgent meetings with local authorities in the regions where the new PPR cases had been detected.The ministry said an investigationGreece is also liaising with the EU and veterinary services of the bloc's member states., with the affected farm then disinfected.Goat and sheep milk is used to make feta cheese - a trademark Greek product.and has since spread globally.