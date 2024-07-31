"The movement of sheep and goats for breeding, fattening and slaughter is banned throughout Greece," the agriculture ministry said.
It said new infection cases had been detected in the central Larissa region and in Corinth in the south.
The virus, also known as Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), can kill between 80% and 100% of infected animals. It does not affect humans.
In a statement on Monday, the Greek agriculture ministry said the ban had been introduced "with the aim of limiting the spread and eradication of the disease".
It said that livestock farmers, cheesemakers, slaughterhouse owners and feed suppliers had been informed about the new restrictions.
At the weekend, ministry officials also held urgent meetings with local authorities in the regions where the new PPR cases had been detected.
The ministry said an investigation was under way to determine the source of the outbreak, not ruling out "suspicious imports" from abroad.
Greece is also liaising with the EU and veterinary services of the bloc's member states.
EU regulations state that the entire flock must be culled once a PPR case is confirmed, with the affected farm then disinfected.
Comment: As the contrived coronavirus crisis proved, these detections are not necessarily clear cut. Moreover, mass culls limits the ability of the animals to evolve any resistance. Finally, with the food supply already under incredible strain, removing any healthy animals from the food chain will push prices up even further.
At least 7,000 animals have already been culled in Greece since the disease first surfaced in the country on 11 July.
Greece has the highest number of goats in Europe. Goat and sheep milk is used to make feta cheese - a trademark Greek product.
PPR was first reported in Ivory Coast in 1942 and has since spread globally.
Comment: Meanwhile, last month: EU orders 40 million bird flu vaccines for 15 countries, Finland to start injecting 'select groups'