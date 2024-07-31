OF THE
On Trump, however, the deep state people have got sloppy. Instead of using professional covert shooters to take a sequence of shots, they used a kid to do the firing who by all accounts was not a hot shot and his AR-style rifle was the best weapon for the job.Elsewhere on this site I have provided a scenario that I think makes sense. Crooks was not the first shooter. He reacted to the first three, professionally fired shots from the second story window. After those three near-miss shots, Crooks let off five wild ones. That's why they first reported finding five empty shell casings on the roof, but then backtracked and said it was eight.
The dude(s) in the window. They ought to be in front of Congress right this very minute. That they aren't speaks volumes.When it comes to "congress" and who they let speak there - ain't it evident - the truth will not come out of that corrupted place. That place is reserved apparently for dick-playing piano players and genocidal maniacs. That speaks volumes as to loss of value of a place - and all those clapping dipshits - giving standing ovations ought take a look in the mirror and ask themselves:
Am I a puppetWith a few exceptions, Thomas Massie in particular - his wife just died you know, the answer is an evident yes.
If there was a 2nd shooter how could said shooter miss?You refute the possibility that somebody was given an assignment with a tight timeline to "do the deed" in assassination and then they missed on the first shot due to the 0.3 seconds it took the bullet to reach the target?
BTW does anyone know where the bullet seen flying past Trumps head actually made landfall.The above quote is from a previous comment of mine.
Pulitzer Prize winning photographer Doug Mills discusses his iconic photo of a bullet passing by former President Trump's ear and the chaos he witnessed at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.Then seems the article ends?
Buffalo_Ken VooDoo6 ge0m0 I saw on Dan Bongino's show a video with 25 million views of a PHD fellow doing an acoustic analysis of the first 3 shots and the subsequent 5, plus the last one which was the counter sniper killing Crookes. Could be a different rifle or a rifle fired from within the second story window that made it sound different.Did/Do you really think they are going to present a straight forward veritas gravitas factually accurate presentation of the Black Swan event as the Magi-CIA-ns of Chaos ? Lol 😎
The first 3 shots sound completely different than the next 5. Suggesting 2 different shooters. Today in Bongino's video I saw cops running around in the video with guns drawn 2 minutes before the first shots were fired. Another video Bongino showed claimed Crookes did not bring his own ladder, but jumped onto the ac unit and then there were brackets he climbed up of ac hoses that gave him access to the roof.
5.56 55 grain 2740 fps.Bingo.
at 130 yds. Takes about 0.14 seconds. The kinetic energy of the bullet at that short distance would have likely caused more soft tissue damage...likely much more blood and possibly knocked him over even with a grazing shot.
the whole story is suspect....and no one bet the farm...if the shot was the truth...it was a warning...think Mossad... look when Nittenyahoo showed up? Perfect timing.
zionism reigns.
Remember Reagan was not killed just scared into a more passive president.
I suspect smoke and mirrors.
If they wanted him dead it would have been so.You hit the nail on the head.
James Douglass' book, JFK and the Unspeakable,
is probably the best account of what was a heinous murder by the U.S. state and a coup d'état against an elected president which, once understood, changes the view of American politics forever.I concur, I’ve been reading this book for a while, it’s informative to the extreme, the connivance is astounding, if possible this book will make you more suspicious of pretty much everything to do with authority, not that I wasn’t already totally.
Seems the odds are increasing day-by-day
the inevitability that
the party of Jackson
~
in the from
of the DNC
is toast...
inevitably.
~
It was fated in 1830
you want my humble opinion
when Jackson - despite getting rid of the bank (good idea)
signed what is referred to as the
~
Indian Removal Act of 1830.
That sealed the fate
of what has become
the DNC
~
History has a long memory
and one lie too much
is one too many...
ergo - DNC is toast
~
If you disagree
then god bless you
lets see what happens
as time moves on.
~
BK, Poem of the Day 73024 1435