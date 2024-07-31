It's gone horribly wrong for the deep state. Getting rid of Donald Trump using a set-up lone assassin on July 13 would have tipped the presidential race in favor of Joe Biden.And from the deep state's point of view, it couldn't get much worse. Trump escaped with a grazed ear and an iconic photo opportunity as an American hero propelling him to take back the White House. The G-force lift in political momentum has finally compelled Biden to throw in the towel whose frailty is no match for the energized Trump campaign.Trump is not their kind of guy. He's been talking too much about ending a lucrative war racket in Ukraine against Russia. But there's too much-vested interest in keeping that proxy war going. It's not just about profits for the military-industrial complex and Wall Street. It's also about geopolitically confronting Russia to preserve U.S. hegemony.Trump's avowed opposition to the racket and his pledge to end the conflict immediately if he is elected in November put him in the crosshairs.JFK was against ramping up the proxy war against the Soviet Union in Vietnam and more generally he wanted to scale back the Cold War.James Douglass' book, JFK and the Unspeakable, is probably the best account of what was a heinous murder by the U.S. state and a coup d'état against an elected president which, once understood, changes the view of American politics forever.Unlike Thomas Matthew Crooks who fired several shots at Trump, 24-year-old Lee Harvey Oswald was not the one who fired at JFK as he rode along in the open-top car in Dealey Plaza. Oswald was just a patsy who was set up by the deep state to cover up for the real killers - several sniper teams deployed that day by the deep state.Like the conveniently gunned-down Oswald,So we may never know to what extent Crooks had assistance that day in Butler to somehow evade police officers and secret services to climb onto a rooftop for a clear shot at Trump.Amid furious criticism of failure, the Department of Homeland Security and FBI are investigating the events leading up to the attempted assassination of Trump.They can't - and won't, by definition.Following Kennedy's killing,the very agency that was implicated in JFK's assassination. Predictably, the Warren Commission produced a whitewash report that attributed the assassination to Lee Harvey Oswald acting as a lone gunman.On Trump, however, the deep state people have got sloppy. Instead of using professional covert shooters to take a sequence of shots, they used a kid to do the firing who by all accounts was not a hot shot and his AR-style rifle was the best weapon for the job.Trump's narrow escape has elevated him to icon status with a bloodied face and defiant fist in the air. The public anger from merely suspecting the deep state in a dastardly foul move has given his presidential campaign an unprecedented boost. Even among neutral voters, the contempt for the U.S. establishment could play in Trump's favor.Against Trump's energized campaign, Biden had to stand down. His dementia exposed in the June 27 TV debate was already causing panic among Democrat party officials and donors. But up against a heroic assassination survivor, Biden had no chance.At this late stage, it is doubtful that the Democrats will find a viable candidate against Trump. Biden has endorsed his vice president Kamala Harris but her lackluster profile is hardly a winning ticket. The Democratic National Convention is not until August 19 when a candidate will be officially nominated. That will be only about two months until election day on November 7.Trump is too much of a maverick for the imperial agenda. His vice presidential running mate, Senator JD Vance, has also voiced strong opposition to the proxy war in Ukraine. The Republican ticket says it will force the Kiev regime to start negotiations with Russia on finding a peace settlement to the two-and-a-half-year war. Vance has proposed that Ukraine accept Russia's demand to never join the NATO alliance.The U.S. election is turning into an acute dilemma for the deep state. It bet the farm on taking out Trump, only to end up propelling him to the White House. The lucrative war racket in Ukraine and the geopolitical showdown against Russia are now in jeopardy.