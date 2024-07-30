With critics branding the four-hour show as the 'worst ever', viewers reported poor audio caused by the near-torrential rain and even joked online that organisers needed to 'stop the boats'.
Hundreds of thousands of spectators watched 6,800 athletes covered in plastic ponchos attempted to keep spirits high as they travelled down the river Seine in a huge flotilla of 85 boats.
Performances from Lady Gaga and approximately 3,000 dancers, acrobats and actors were hard to hear over the sound of rain, with viewers slamming it as 'the worst Olympic opening ceremony in memory'.
Gaffes with country names, the mounting of the Olympic flag and bizarre scenes which saw as headless Marie Antoinette singing peppered the display last night as sport begins in earnest this morning.
But among the various artistic tableaus, named after French values such as freedom, fraternity and equality, it was the last supper-style performance in 'festivité' - or party - scene which caused the most controversy.
Complete with models, dancers, fashion icons and drag queens from the host nation, the performance took place on a bridge over the capital's river around a table, which also doubled as a catwalk.
At the centre was a woman in front of DJ equipment with a golden halo-style crown, surrounded by several drag queens and dozens of dancers and performers.
A fashion show which showcased clothing designed by some of France's most promising young designers took centre stage, as those seated on either side performed slick choreography.
Among those present was Drag Race icon Nicky Doll, who has appeared on the French franchise, RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World and now hosts France's own version.
Although also hampered by hard-to-hear music, many young people and fans of the popular TV show took to social media to praise the tableau, which aimed to echo the atmosphere of a nightclub and featured dancing and lip-syncing on the soaking-wet stage.
But others were less impressed, accusing organisers of creating a 'woke' parody of the Last Supper - a painting by Leonardo da Vinci depicting Jesus' last meal with his disciples.
Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk, who has come under criticism for his conservative beliefs, including towards his own daughter, wrote on X - formerly Twitter - claimed the performance was 'extremely disrespectful to Christians'.
He added: 'Christianity has become toothless.'
He was later unveiled to be French actor and singer Phillippe Katerine.
Another moment from the four-hour bonanza which was not on viewers' bingo cards was when several dozen headless Marie Antoinettes appeared in a riff on the nation's history.
And it wasn't just the performances during the ceremony which saw technical gaffes. As the long line of boats filled with athletes made its way down the Seine, an embarrassing moment saw South Korea labelled North Korea by the announcers.
As the South Korean delegation sailed down the Seine River in the French capital, they were introduced with the official name for North Korea: 'Republique populaire democratique de Coree' in French, then 'Democratic People's Republic of Korea' in English.
Comment: The official name of South Korea is Republic of Korea (ROK), which in French translates to La Corée du Sud and La république de Corée respectively.
'We deeply apologise for the mistake that occurred when introducing the South Korean team during the broadcast of the opening ceremony,' the IOC said in a post on its official Korean-language X account.
The error sparked displeased reactions in South Korea, a global cultural and technological powerhouse that is technically still at war with the nuclear-armed and impoverished North.
South Korea's sports ministry said in a statement it 'expresses regret' over the 'announcement during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the South Korean delegation was introduced as the North Korean team'.
Second vice sports minister Jang Mi-ran, a 2008 Olympic weightlifting champion, has asked for a meeting with IOC chief Thomas Bach to discuss the matter, it added.
The sports ministry has also asked the foreign ministry to 'deliver a strong protest to the French side' over the issue, the statement said.
South Korea's National Olympic Committee plans to meet with the Paris Olympics Organising Committee and the IOC to voice their protest, request measures to prevent a recurrence, and send an official letter of protest under the name of the head of its delegation, the sports ministry said.
North Korea was correctly introduced with the country's official name.
Another embarrassing gaffe saw the Olympic flag raised upside down.
The only saving grace came at the end of the ceremony with a stunning performance by Canadian Celine Dion.
It was her first live public performance since revealing she is living with stiff person syndrome (SPS), with a spectacular rendition from the Eiffel Tower at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.
The superstar closed the ceremony from the first stage of the French landmark, singing Edith Piaf's L'Hymne A L'Amour.
The Canadian singer cancelled her Las Vegas residency due to health concerns in 2021, before revealing her SPS diagnosis in December 2022 and cancelling her Courage World Tour.
She has not performed in public since.
She appeared in the final moments of the Olympics pageantry dressed in a beaded silver gown with a high neckline and appeared emotional as she came to the climax of the song.
Social media users were critical of the ceremony, with one writing: 'France is doing good but it's getting nowhere near the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony.'
For the first time in history, the opening ceremony is being held outside of a closed stadium, instead Paris are hosting a never before seen water parade for the Olympics.
The open-air spectacle is taking place along a 6km stretch of the Seine River and includes a total of 160 boats, carrying 94 athletes each along the iconic river.
But fans on social media were unimpressed by France's attempt to switch up the ceremony, with one writing: 'I'm sorry but this is the worst Olympic opening ceremony in memory.
'It's an interesting idea bringing the athletes in on boats but it looks rubbish and misses the roar of the crowd. Sorry but not for me.'
Another said: 'This opening ceremony would really benefit from Graham Norton's commentary questioning what the hell is going on. Anyone else finding this just bizarre and hard to follow?'.
Gaming fans drew comparisons between the masked torch barer seen running around the city on rooftops and Arno, a character from the video game Assassin's Creed.
One X user wrote: 'Can this get any worse! Avatar meets smurf remake'.
Meteorologists who predicted the unusual rainy July weather would be a 'disaster' for the outdoor ceremony appear to have been correct as the screen at the Trocadéro where thousands of spectators are gathered appeared to suffer a blackout as a result of the dreary weather.
Instead of crowds wearing shorts and t-shirts to soak up the Parisian sun, streets were lined with umbrellas and spectators - including celebrities - turning to ponchos to protect from the rain.
A viewer on social media joked: 'If this rain keeps up by the time they get to Zimbabwe they'll be able to sail the boat down the street!'.
'Well this fancy outside idea went well didn't it', wrote another sarcastically.
[Link]