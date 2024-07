1. Economic incentives โ€” The Allopathic model creates many expensive treatments and diagnostics, making it highly profitable and incentivizing its dominance in the medical market.



2. Cultural psychology โ€” Our culture's need to control and understand everything leads to methods that dominate nature rather than work harmoniously with it, oppose the philosophy of trusting the body's natural healing.



3. Research bias โ€” Medical research favors treatments that show immediate, observable changes (like lowering blood pressure) rather than those that promote gradual, long-term recovery, skewing the focus towards pharmaceutical interventions.

The Impact of Natural Rhythms on Health

- Breathing โ€” Slow, smooth, nasal breathing profoundly impacts health and longevity by regulating many critical physiological functions.



- Sunlight โ€” Regular exposure to sunlight is vital for health, and its absence doubles the risk of mortality and can lead to conditions like depression or cancer.



- Physical activity โ€” Regular exercise is crucial, and a sedentary lifestyle leads to significant health issues. Those who walk daily often experience dramatically improved longevity.



- Mental rest โ€” The mind needs to alternate between rest and activity, but modern life often forces constant thinking and stress.

The Importance of Sleep

Note: Since REM sleep predominates later at night, not sleeping long enough disproportionately disrupts REM sleep. NREM sleep is responsible for eliminating unnecessary memories, whereas REM sleep processes the day's experiences and reinforces them into long-term memory.

The Sleep Crisis

Sufficient time set aside for sleep. Ability to fall asleep quickly. Cycling through all sleep phases once asleep.

Gallup poll 57% of Americans want more sleep; only 42% get enough.

35.5% of American adults sleep less 7 hours per night; 30% have insomnia symptoms.

13.5% of adults feel tired most days; 10 days of 6-hour deficient sleep is equivalent to 24 hours of being awake (no sleep).

Sleep Apnea affects 9% to 38% of the population.

30% to 48% of the elderly have insomnia symptoms, and 12% to 20% have insomnia disorders. Aging reduces sleep efficiency and quality and increases nighttime awakenings.

Sleeping Pills

Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate

The Ivermectin of Sleep Medicines

The FDA then helped create a media hysteria over GHB

Note: To be a Schedule I drug, the substance cannot have an acceptable medical use, which is hence irreconcilable with the FDA-approved preparation of it being a Schedule III drug.

The Aftermath

Note: The existing research on GHB is discussed in further detail here.

Sleep Hygiene

Note: One of the most interesting approaches to overcoming the temperature barrier for sleep was a study that found using a customized suit to externally drop people's temperature made it much easier for them to sleep (especially in the elderly).

Note: Many people find cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to be extremely helpful for insomnia and there is now significant evidence to support it being a first-line therapy.

Conclusion

One of the key themes I've tried to illustrate in my writings is that chronic illness has vastly increased over the last 150 years Typically, Allopathy excels with acute conditions, while a health-augmenting approach is better for chronic illnesses, an area where Allopathy often falls short. Here are three reasons why the Allopathic model dominates:The health of the body relies heavily on the normal functioning of self-regulating cycles:In short, many of the natural rhythms our bodies rely upon for self-regulation are heavily disrupted in modern society, which in turn results in a variety of consistent derangements to normal physiology that are now seen throughout the population.Throughout my career, I've met many integrative practitioners who emphasize normalizing their patient's sleep as a crucial step in treating chronic illness. Sleep is a foundational process for restoring health, yet patients with chronic illnesses often suffer from disrupted sleep cycles, which can be challenging to correct.Sleep is a tightly regulated cycle, highly responsive to environmental signals and essential for maintaining other critical body rhythms. During sleep, the body cycles through different phases, each with critical functions: deep NREM sleep heals the brain and drains toxins, while REM sleep consolidates memories and processes emotions. A typical sleep cycle goes as follows:Matthew Walker is one of the world's most vocal sleep researchers. In his book Why We Sleep, he argues that sleep serves several vital functions, including:Any individual, no matter what age, will exhibit physical ailments, mental health instability, reduced alertness, and impaired memory if their sleep is chronically disrupted.Adequate sleep requires:Adults generally need 7 to 9 hours per night, with infants and children needing more. Unfortunately, many people don't get enough sleep, contributing to widespread health issues.Key points:Despite a $65 billion annual market for sleep aids in the U.S.24 and a $432 billion global "sleep economy" 50 to 70 million Americans suffer from sleep disorders. The pandemic worsened sleep for over half of Americans in 2020, and 76% admitted to buying sleep aids.This in turn, led the authors to conclude that in 2010, prescription sleeping pills "may have been associated with 320,000 to 507,000 excess deaths within the USA alone."Over-the-counter options, like Benadryl or Unisom, are antihistamines that also disrupt the sleep cycle.While most sleeping medications are unsafe and ineffective, one drug,Developed in 1874, GHB was marketed in Europe as an intravenous anesthetic in 1964. Despite its benefits, it wasn't practical for surgeries but was useful in intensive care due to its unique properties:As more scientists (and then members of the public) began exploring the drug, according to Ward Dean MD29 (who provided extensive references to support his claims), through decades of research, they found a variety of benefits from GHB including:Given these remarkable benefits and the decades of research supporting its use, why has no one ever heard of it?The medical industry often uses public relations to create campaigns that generate profits at the expense of public health.For instance, dermatologists rebranded themselves as skin cancer fighters , spreading hysteria about skin cancer and sunlight dangers. This transformed dermatology into a lucrative field, despite the essential health benefits of sunlight. Similarly, during COVID-19, the FDA downplayed the benefits of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, creating unwarranted fear and blocking their use.As recounted by Ward Dean MD, this led to an FDA ban, highly deceptive press releases, and a variety of illegal enforcement actions that were eventually overturned in court.Most remarkably GHB, Rohypnol (Roofies) avoided similar bans due to effective lobbying by its manufacturer, is still a schedule IV drug in America (where it was never brought to market), and remains legal in many countries. Here, Comedian Jimmy Dore covers the GHB saga in more detail:Patients occasionally ask me for GHB, and I sadly have to explain the criminal penalties associated with Schedule I drugs.Despite evidence supporting GHB's efficacy for conditions like alcohol addiction, fibromyalgia, and numerous debilitating sleep disorders, efforts to change the FDA's perception of GHB as merely a date-rape drug have been unsuccessful.At the same time, underground GHB use has persisted, both recreationally and amongst certain patient groups (e.g., veterans with PTSD) due to its unique effects (e.g., enhanced sensory experiences and sociability alongside its myriad of remarkable therapeutic benefits). Here, Joe Rogan and Jimmy Dore discuss where things currently stand with GHB:Overall, one of the most extraordinary things about the GHB saga is that its many benefits discovered over the decades of research it received were then subsequently rediscovered by the sleep research community. This again illustrates how often the research we really need (and hence spend billions on each year) already exists but was simply buried due to it being inconvenient for the industry.More than anything else, I believe the GHB story demonstrates the importance of not being overly biased. For example, while many doctors hold a strong prejudice against any "natural" (e.g., nondrug) therapy, I am the opposite and typically avoid using pharmaceutical drugs because of how frequently I find their harms outweigh their benefits.Nonetheless, I periodically find extraordinary drugs I take a hard look at and end up using throughout my medical practice. Sadly, as the war against ivermectin showed the world, the primary motivation behind most of medicine is money, and as a result, whenever a highly beneficial drug is discovered that competes with existing drugs, the medical industry moves to bury it, regardless of how much evidence there is in support of it.Let's now look at other options for improving sleep. One of the most tried and true ones is to change the signals your body receives so it can go to sleep on its own. Here are key approaches:The body's natural cycle, governed by processes like adenosine buildup and circadian cues, signals when to sleep. Consistency in sleep and waking times is an essential piece of good sleep hygiene. Following environmental cues and natural cycles is ideal but often disrupted by modern lifestyles.Factors like age-related brain damage or fluid obstructions hinder sleep. Remedies such as electrically improving the body's fluid circulation or reducing EMF exposure can help.Caffeine and alcohol, by blocking adenosine receptors or disrupting sleep cycles, impair sleep quality. Their effects linger due to varying metabolic rates, exacerbating sleep issues, especially as metabolism slows with age. One of the most intriguing data points I've seen about the effects of caffeine came from this NASA study.Natural temperature drops aid sleep onset, making cooler environments conducive to rest. Techniques like cooling baths or sleeping in cooler rooms promote better sleep quality.Blue light from screens disrupts melatonin secretion, crucial for sleep regulation. Using blue light filters, minimizing screen time before bed, and creating darker sleep environments support healthy sleep patterns.Establishing bedrooms as sleep sanctuaries, maintaining consistent sleep-wake schedules, and practicing relaxation techniques before bed enhance sleep quality. Physical activity during the day and avoiding stimulating activities close to bedtime also aid in achieving restful sleep.Maintaining a balanced diet, avoiding late-night eating, and monitoring caffeine intake play roles in promoting restorative sleep. Keeping a sleep journal can help identify triggers contributing to insomnia.By addressing these facets, we can optimize sleep environments and routines, fostering healthier sleep patterns, without being dependent on the sleeping pill industry, and despite the absence of healthy therapeutic options (GHB) for more serious physiological ailments and sleep dysfunctions.One of the things I've repeatedly heard people say through COVID-19 was "if they did this with ivermectin (or hydroxychloroquine), what else have they done this with?" Here, I provide one such example, and sadly, the GHB story is by no means an isolated example (e.g., others are discussed here).However, while the GHB story is atrocious, on one level I am grateful for it, as had a safe and effective cure for insomnia existed, we likely would have never been forced to learn what the actual underlying causes of sleep impairment are, and likewise, our society would have never conducted the research which demonstrated just how critically important sleep is.Sadly, one of the greatest problems in medicine is that it typically takes 17 years for scientific discoveries to change the practice of medicine. In turn, despite the dire need for improved sleep in society, it is unlikely this problem will be addressed by the mainstream for a long time (even in areas like intellectually based professions or education where the cognitive impairment resulting from poor sleep is highly counterproductive to the goals of the institution).I hope the knowledge provided here has given you an appreciation for the importance of healthy sleep and a few helpful approaches you can incorporate into your life!This is an abbreviated version of a full-length article that takes a deeper look into the causes and treatments of insomnia. For the entire read with much more specific details and sources, please click here