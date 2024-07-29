Masataka Okano and Chinese counterpart Ma Zhaoxu discussed developments in the East and South China seas as well as Ukraine during their talk in Tokyo.
Other topics included Japan's release of treated wastewater from the stricken Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant and the detention of Japanese nationals in China.
Japanese and Chinese vice foreign ministers last met in January 2020 to prepare for Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Japan. But the trip was put on hold due to the global spread of COVID-19. The strategic dialogue was paused amid Beijing's tensions with the U.S. and rifts over economic security.
Comment: And, during that time, factions in Japan were otherwise working towards a hostile stance against China: (2022) Japan to sign military pact with UK as allies eye China 'threat', will facilitate easier 'entry of troops' and war games
The framework was revived following a meeting between Xi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in November. The two leaders agreed to have close communication on "all levels" including through a high-level economic dialogue and cultural exchanges at appropriate times.
Direct communication between political leaders as well as senior foreign policy and defense officials could help stabilize bilateral ties.
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Chinese counterpart Wang Yi are considering holding talks on the sidelines of ASEAN-hosted meetings in Laos starting Thursday.
Tokyo and Beijing also are weighing a leaders meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit or the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit this fall. They aim to lay the groundwork for future trips by their foreign ministers, and eventually for Xi to consider visiting Japan.
China is eager to bolster ties with Japan ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November, concerned that a harsher stance by Washington could lead Tokyo to follow suit.
Beijing also awaits the outcome of the leadership race in Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party scheduled for next month, which will decide the country's next prime minister. It likely hopes to prevent any drastic shift in Japan's China policy.
