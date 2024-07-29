for the first time in four and a half years, as the countries focus on shared interests amid a host of diplomatic challenges.Masataka Okano and Chinese counterpart Ma Zhaoxu discussed developments inOther topics included Japan's release of treated wastewater from the stricken Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant and the detention of Japanese nationals in China.Japanese and Chinese vice foreign ministersThe framework wasincluding through a high-level economic dialogue and cultural exchanges at appropriate times.Direct communication between political leaders as well as senior foreign policy and defense officials could help stabilize bilateral ties.Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Chinese counterpart Wang Yi are considering holding talks on the sidelines of ASEAN-hosted meetings in Laos starting Thursday.Tokyo and Beijing also are weighing a leaders meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit or the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit this fall. TheyChina is eager to bolster ties with Japan ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November, concerned that a harsher stance by Washington could lead Tokyo to follow suit.Beijing also awaits the outcome of the leadership race in Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party scheduled for next month, which will decide the country's next prime minister. It likely hopes to prevent any drastic shift in Japan's China policy.