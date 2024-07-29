AI models work by training on huge swaths of data from the internet. But as AI is increasingly being used to pump out web pages filled with junk content, that process is in danger of being undermined.
New research published in Nature shows that the quality of the model's output gradually degrades when AI trains on AI-generated data. As subsequent models produce output that is then used as training data for future models, the effect gets worse.
Ilia Shumailov, a computer scientist from the University of Oxford, who led the study, likens the process to taking photos of photos. "If you take a picture and you scan it, and then you print it, and you repeat this process over time, basically the noise overwhelms the whole process," he says. "You're left with a dark square." The equivalent of the dark square for AI is called "model collapse," he says, meaning the model just produces incoherent garbage.
This research may have serious implications for the largest AI models of today, because they use the internet as their database. GPT-3, for example, was trained in part on data from Common Crawl, an online repository of over 3 billion web pages. And the problem is likely to get worse as an increasing number of AI-generated junk websites start cluttering up the internet.
Current AI models aren't just going to collapse, says Shumailov, but there may still be substantive effects: The improvements will slow down, and performance might suffer.
To determine the potential effect on performance, Shumailov and his colleagues fine-tuned a large language model (LLM) on a set of data from Wikipedia, then fine-tuned the new model on its own output over nine generations. The team measured how nonsensical the output was using a "perplexity score," which measures an AI model's confidence in its ability to predict the next part of a sequence; a higher score translates to a less accurate model.
The models trained on other models' outputs had higher perplexity scores. For example, for each generation, the team asked the model for the next sentence after the following input:
"some started before 1360 — was typically accomplished by a master mason and a small team of itinerant masons, supplemented by local parish labourers, according to Poyntz Wright. But other authors reject this model, suggesting instead that leading architects designed the parish church towers based on early examples of Perpendicular."On the ninth and final generation, the model returned the following:
"architecture. In addition to being home to some of the world's largest populations of black @-@ tailed jackrabbits, white @-@ tailed jackrabbits, blue @-@ tailed jackrabbits, red @-@ tailed jackrabbits, yellow @-."Shumailov explains what he thinks is going on using this analogy: Imagine you're trying to find the least likely name of a student in school. You could go through every student name, but it would take too long. Instead, you look at 100 of the 1,000 student names. You get a pretty good estimate, but it's probably not the correct answer. Now imagine that another person comes and makes an estimate based on your 100 names, but only selects 50. This second person's estimate is going to be even further off.
"You can certainly imagine that the same happens with machine learning models," he says. "So if the first model has seen half of the internet, then perhaps the second model is not going to ask for half of the internet, but actually scrape the latest 100,000 tweets, and fit the model on top of it."
Additionally, the internet doesn't hold an unlimited amount of data. To feed their appetite for more, future AI models may need to train on synthetic data — or data that has been produced by AI.
"Foundation models really rely on the scale of data to perform well," says Shayne Longpre, who studies how LLMs are trained at the MIT Media Lab, and who didn't take part in this research. "And they're looking to synthetic data under curated, controlled environments to be the solution to that. Because if they keep crawling more data on the web, there are going to be diminishing returns."
Matthias Gerstgrasser, an AI researcher at Stanford who authored a different paper examining model collapse, says adding synthetic data to real-world data instead of replacing it doesn't cause any major issues. But he adds: "One conclusion all the model collapse literature agrees on is that high-quality and diverse training data is important."
Another effect of this degradation over time is that information that affects minority groups is heavily distorted in the model, as it tends to overfocus on samples that are more prevalent in the training data.
In current models, this may affect underrepresented languages as they require more synthetic (AI-generated) data sets, says Robert Mahari, who studies computational law at the MIT Media Lab (he did not take part in the research).
One idea that might help avoid degradation is to make sure the model gives more weight to the original human-generated data. Another part of Shumailov's study allowed future generations to sample 10% of the original data set, which mitigated some of the negative effects.
That would require making a trail from the original human-generated data to further generations, known as data provenance.
But provenance requires some way to filter the internet into human-generated and AI-generated content, which hasn't been cracked yet. Though a number of tools now exist that aim to determine whether text is AI-generated, they are often inaccurate.
"Unfortunately, we have more questions than answers," says Shumailov. "But it's clear that it's important to know where your data comes from and how much you can trust it to capture a representative sample of the data you're dealing with."
Oh and jackrabbits, obviously. the future of AI is jackrabbits.