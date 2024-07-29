Typhoon Gaemi has made landfall on Taiwan's east coast, bringing gusts of around 240kmh (150mph).Gaemi, which has landed near the city of Hualien, is expected to be the most powerful storm to hit the island in eight years.The island's largest annual military drills have been cancelled, along with almost all domestic flights and more than 200 international flights, according to the transport ministry.Authorities are warning one of biggest risks comes from the typhoon's potential to cause landslides and flash flooding, especially on mountainsides destabilised by a large earthquake in April.On its way to Taiwan, Gaemi also brought relentless rains to large swathes of the Philippines, with floods turning streets into rivers in the capital Manila.The government has declared Wednesday a typhoon day, suspending work and classes across the island except for the Kinmen islands.However, chip manufacturing giant TSMC told the BBC that their plants would maintain normal operations.The storm was originally expected to hit further north, but the mountains of northern Taiwan steered the typhoon slightly south towards the city of Hualien.The typhoon is expected to weaken as it tracks over the mountainous terrain of Taiwan before re-emerging in the Taiwan Strait towards China.Despite the very strong winds, officials say the main threat from Gaemi is from the huge amount of moisture it is carrying.The island's Central Weather Administration has issued a land warning for all of Taiwan, expecting wind and rain to be at their worst on Wednesday and Thursday.Taiwanese authorities are warning that between one and two metres of rainfall can be expected across the central and southern mountains of the island in the next 24 hours.In the capital Taipei, shelves in supermarkets were left bare on Tuesday evening as people stocked up ahead of what are expected to be sharp rise in prices after the typhoon passes.The threat of the typhoon has also forced the government to call off parts of its planned week-long Hang Kuang military drills on Tuesday and Wednesday, although they had repeatedly said the drills would be "the most realistic ever".