Typhoon "Carina" and the southwest monsoon have caused flooding in Ilocos Norte, prompting evacuations and power shutdown preparations.Ilocos Sur evacuated two families due to landslides while Nueva Ecija remains on alert amid ongoing rains.Continuous rains brought by Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon caused a river in Barangay Cataban, Laoag City to overflow, flooding two sitios for about two hours before the waters subsided.The national highway in Bacarra was also flooded as water from nearby rice fields overflowed, but the water quickly receded."Gawa ng tuloy-tuloy na ulan kaya umapaw ang baha sa kalsada," Belinda Calulot, a resident, said.All roads and bridges in Ilocos Norte remain passable despite the heavy rains.According to the Ilocos Norte Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), five families, comprising 16 individuals, were preemptively evacuated from Barangay Catagtaguen in Banna due to soil erosion.Heavy equipment from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is on standby on the Manila North Road in Barangay Pancian, Pagudpud, an area prone to landslides.The provincial electric cooperative may also shut down power lines if the typhoon intensifies to ensure public safety."I-heads up din 'yung local government units natin just in case na kailangan talaga na i-temporarily shut off 'yung po power lines," Marcel Tabije, Ilocos Norte DRRM Officer, said.In Ilocos Sur, two families, totaling seven individuals, were evacuated from the towns of Salcedo and Sigay due to landslides.The PDRRMO said while the rains have not been extremely heavy, they could still cause soil softening and landslides. Monitoring continues in mountainous and coastal areas."Sa geography natin is mayroon tayong upland and mayroon tayong coastal municipalities, kaya dito sa upland municipalities natin, mino-monitor natin 'yung ganitong possible landslides," Ron Arquelada, Ilocos Sur DRRM Officer, said.Meanwhile, in Nueva Ecija, rainy weather persists, but vehicle travel continues at the Cabanatuan City Central Terminal. No flooding has been reported so far, but the PDRRMO is on alert and monitoring the situation.