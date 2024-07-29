© Fox News
Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, slammed the Democratic Party for leading a "coup" against President Biden — with the Ohio senator saying that if Biden isn't fit to run for president, he shouldn't be able to serve the rest of his term.
The GOP ticket commented on Biden's seemingly declining condition and the news that he would not be running for re-election in a clip that aired Monday morning on Fox News
, telling "Primetime
" host Jesse Watters that Biden shouldn't get to step down in a way that is only beneficial to his party.
When asked if Biden's dropping out of the election was a "coup against Joe Biden," Trump quietly replied with "Sort of," before Vance jumped in.
"Yeah, I think it is. I mean, look, there's a constitutional process, the 25th Amendment. If Joe Biden can't run for president, he can't serve as president," Vance replied.
Vance continued voicing his opinion, saying, "And if they want to take him down because he's mentally incapable of serving, invoke the 25th Amendment. You don't get to sort of do this in the most politically beneficial way for Democrats. If it's an actual problem, they should take care of it the appropriate way."
The interview was taped Saturday before news broke Sunday that Biden was withdrawing from the 2024 general election
and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the presumptive new Democratic nominee.
The Ohio senator expressed a similar sentiment hours before Biden's announcement, writing on social media that if the president wasn't fit to campaign, he should not be trusted to remain in the White House.
"Not running for reelection would be a clear admission that President Trump was right all along about Biden not being mentally fit enough to serve as Commander-in-Chief," Vance wrote on X.
"There is no middle ground," he continued.During the interview, Trump agreed when asked by Watters if he would investigate the "people that hid Joe Biden's condition," including the White House doctors who "keep giving him this wonderful report."
