© Russian Foreign Ministry/Sputnik

"It was highly unusual to have just a screenshot of a letter posted on social media rather than a video or audio statement. In the modern world, filled with post-truth and deep fakes, it's very important to leave no room for speculation.



"Assuming Biden's letter is authentic, as the US media - and the public alongside them - appear to have done, it raises the question of investigating what I call the collusion of the American media with political circles, including officials and the so-called expert community, who hid the true state of affairs regarding Biden's mental health.



"It's time to highlight all these statements and actions of the manipulation machine — their propaganda of lies."

The president's condition dates back years, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman has claimed.There needs to be an investigation intoRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.Biden announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he would not seek re-election in November, less than a month before the Democratic National Convention was scheduled to start in Chicago.Commenting on his announcement in an interview with Russian media, Zakharova noted:According to Zakharova, anyone who truly cares about free speech, transparency, and "our democracy" in America should support this.Zakharova added that questions about Biden's cognitive capabilities had been raised four years ago, back in 2020. The Democrat did not bother to campaign actively but stayed in his basement and repeatedly made gaffes in video interviews with supporters and friendly media."in the best interest of my party and the country." He later endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, for the job.Trump responded by slamming Biden as the "worst president ever" and cheered for the Harris endorsement, suggesting that defeating her "will be easier than Biden."