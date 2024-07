Billionaire Elon Musk opened up Monday about his biological son coming out as transgender, telling prominent Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson that his son was "killed by the woke mind virus."During the discussion hosted by Peterson, the psychologist brought up Musk's recent move to pull his company's headquarters, SpaceX, from CaliforniaMusk explained his decision on the move, leading to Peterson questioning him on why he was willing to make "gender affirming care" an "issue."This was before I really had any understanding of what was going on. We had COVID going on," Musk said. "I was told Xavier might commit suicide.""That was a lie right from the outset," Peterson responded. "No reliable clinician ever believed that. There was never any evidence for that, and also if there's a higher suicide rate, the reason is because the underlying depression and anxiety, not because of the gender dysphoria. And every goddamn clinician knows that."Peterson continued to call out clinicians, stating he couldn't "imagine anything worse" for a parent.Musk had first discussed his son's transition at 16 years old last year in a biography by Walter Isaacson, explaining how Xavier had first texted Musk's brother about the transition, asking not to relay the information to the billionaire, according to the book. While Musk first responded to the change in a mostly positive manner, Xavier had cut off his father after he became a communist.Following Newsom's approval of AB 1955 last week, Musk called the action his "last straw" in a statement on X and accused California of passing several laws "attacking both families and companies."