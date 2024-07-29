In a 1 May email, BBC correspondent in Beirut, Rami Ruhayem, wrote to the broadcaster's Director General Tim Davie and several other departments of its news staff, detailing "evidence of a collapse in the application of basic standards and norms of journalism that seems aligned with Israel's propaganda strategy."
He highlights that BBC staff did not respond to "a mass of evidence-based critique of coverage" on 7 October and the days that followed.
"Instead of putting together mechanisms for a thorough examination of output, and for inclusive, respectful, and professional discussions guided by [BBC] standards and values, it appears management has opted to oversee a continuation of the editorial direction the BBC has taken since October," Ruhayem's email added.
Jadaliyya has also obtained the content of all of Ruhayem's email attachments. In the first attachment, the BBC correspondent analyzes interviews with Israeli guests on the British news channel between 10 October and 25 October.
In the second, he analyzes BBC content relating to Hamas' Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.
"This paper is not about what happened on that day and the days that followed; rather, it is an inquiry into whether - and to what extent - the BBC applied, misapplied or simply cast aside journalistic standards in treating various claims about what happened on that day. I've found a sustained collapse in some of the most basic standards and values, one which seems to complement Israel's propaganda purposes and strategy," Ruhayem wrote.
"From the start, it was evident that unverified claims of the most atrocious acts by Hamas fighters against Israelis were being circulated and repeated at the highest levels. Even though it was not possible to rule them out, especially at an early stage, a set of basic measures should've been initiated; one of them would've been to make sure presenters inquire about evidence when such claims are made on air and clarify that the BBC had not verified them," he added.
He then gives examples of such claims, including the claim that a Hamas fighter cut open the stomach of a pregnant Israeli woman and killed the fetus after pulling it out. Ruhayem highlights that this claim was made at least twice during BBC interviews without interjection from the presenters.
Ruhayem then discusses the claim made in a number of interviews that Hamas fighters "went street to street," shooting babies, raping girls, beheading, and burning people alive.
"A few basic questions could've shed some light on these claims, and helped other teams put together a comprehensive picture of verified atrocities to inform audiences. But in all of the examples above and more, no such questions were asked, and the allegations passed with no comment, clarification, or interjection of any sort."
Comment: Whereas they were, unsurprisingly, quick and consistent in applying these standards to anti-genocide representatives.
"Once again, the BBC was implying to its audiences that it had verified all these claims, although in these cases, it wasn't clear what - exactly - it had supposedly verified," he added.
Since Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and the start of the Israeli genocide in Gaza, claims of atrocities committed by the Palestinian resistance have yet to be verified.
Comment: They haven't been verified, and investigations into them reveal that this is likely because they did not happen.
Israel's Haaretz newspaper confirmed earlier this month that the Israeli army ordered troops to kill their own soldiers and civilians on 7 October, turning the Gaza border into an "extermination zone" under the Hannibal Directive.
This had been reported extensively prior to the Haaretz report and has cast significant doubt over claims that Hamas fighters carried out mass killing and mass destruction on 7 October.
Stories of the mass rapes allegedly committed by the Palestinian resistance also remain unproven, including by Israeli police, who were unable to verify accounts of sexual assault committed by Palestinian fighters that day, according to a Haaretz report in January.
