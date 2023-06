© AFP



The need for a "war on disinformation" - like the earlier need for a "war on terror" - is, in fact, itself a prime piece of propaganda.

Jonathan Cook is the author of three books on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and a winner of the Martha Gellhorn Special Prize for Journalism. His website and blog can be found at www.jonathan-cook.net

To much fanfare last week, the BBC rolled out its latest public service: BBC Verify . The British state broadcaster promised that a team of dedicated reporters would work on behalf of viewers to counter "the growing threat of disinformation".On the plus side, the BBC claims it will subject its own journalism to more rigorous fact-checking and data analysis "in the pursuit of truth". But a far less neutral agenda appears to be concealed beneath this lofty aspiration.Introducing the new service on. The BBC's own, all-too-visible failings appeared far from her thoughts.She drew digital arrows on a screen, creating a sinister network of ties between "far-right figures" with "foreign links" on one side, and a "UK conspiracy movement" and "alternative media" on the other.If anyone assumed Verify would be scrutinising the long track record of the BBC and the rest of the UK's establishment media in misleading audiences, they look set to be sorely disappointed.Spring airily dismissed as "trolling" that turned its socialist leader into a pariah.For that reason if no other, there are good grounds to believe that BBC Verify will soon become central to the very disinformation problem it claims to be seeking to stamp out.It is worth remembering that it was the BBC's all-too-real Ministry of Information, where George Orwell worked during World War Two, that became the model for the fictional "Ministry of Truth" in his dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four . The Ministry of Truth's slogan ran: "Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past."A state broadcaster telling the public that it has special insights into truth - and anyone who disagrees is dangerously promoting "disinformation" - has a long and ugly pedigree.Far from prioritising "independence" as it proclaims,- a characterisation that was even harder to dismiss after Corbyn became Labour leader six years later.The BBC also appears to have secretly colluded with the British government in its information warfare campaigns abroad.A batch of leaked documents, published by the Grayzone website in 2021, showed that the BBC had joined efforts , in the words of the Foreign Office, to "weaken the Russian state's influence on its near neighbours". How does that square with BBC claims of impartiality in covering the subsequent war in Ukraine As journalist Glenn Greenwald observed , the very idea of bestowing the title of "disinformation expert" on a journalist is "a fraud, a scam" meant to falsely impart a scientific basis to their highly partisan role. Greenwald added: "If you can convince the public that this is a real expertise, then you can justify censorship."In the wake of 9/11, the BBC, like the rest of the establishment media, embraced a rash of pundits, often with hidden government or security industry ties, who branded themselves " counterterrorism experts ".Invariably their job was to explain why the West should invade foreign countries in the oil-rich Middle East and North Africa, from Iraq to Libya and Syria . The claim was that the West would be welcomed by the region's oppressed peoples, that there was a "humanitarian duty" to intervene, and that such invasions would snuff out a "terrorism threat". These so-called experts were consistently proved wrong.Now the 2020s looks set to be the decade when the BBC cuts out the middleman and subjects us to a parade of its own employees posturing as "counter-disinformation experts".Their job will be to explain why some people must be denied a platform, to protect the public from. It will be essentially the same counterterrorism agenda, with similar goals but dressed in new garb.We already know how this works., one echoing "Putin talking points".The agenda always neatly fits the interests of western establishments: obscuring the crimes committed by the West and its allies, and justifying the West's crimes to weaken supposed enemies.Skeletons in the closetWhy the BBC is launching its Verify service is all too clear. Trust in the establishment media, and the BBC in particular, has hit an all-time low. That itself poses a threat to the broadcaster's Reithian purpose: to impress a national consensus on the public mind that serves the British state.That loss of faith has been accelerating as audiences are exposed to other sources of information, chiefly on social media - what BBC Verify dismissively terms "alternative" and "conspiracy-minded" media.Last year, according to a report in the British media's house journal Press Gazette, an annual survey showedIn March, viewers reported finding the BBC's news coverage less reliable than that of ITV, its main commercial, advertising-driven rival.And that was before the latest scandal concerning the BBC's recently departed chairman, Richard Sharp, a key donor to the ruling Conservative party. He was forced out i n April over revelations that his appointment in early 2021 followed hot on the heels of his efforts to help the then-prime minister, Boris Johnson, secure a loan.The problem with the new "counter-disinformation" industry the BBC is helping to bolster is that it intentionally frames disinformation in elite-serving ways. Establishment media can deflect from the skeletons in its own closet by indiscriminately labelling independent media as "fake news".Not only that, but it can smear independent journalists trying to present a different perspective on critically important world events as malicious or traitorous actors. It can easily fuel the online swarms that denounce Nato critics as "Putin assets" or "stooges of China".This development is so dangerous because BBC journalists have no special skillset that makes them better arbiters of truth than the rest of us.No news service is neutral or agenda-free, whether it is corporate, commercial media owned by a billionaire like Rupert Murdoch or a broadcaster like the BBC that is heavily dependent on funding and backing from the state.And maybe more to the point, the BBC and Murdoch-owned media share far more in common than either would care to admit.That should be all the more obvious given that nowadays the interests of the largest multinational corporations - from the arms industry to fossil fuel giants - are deeply entwined with the interests of British policymakers.The dividing line between corporate interests and "national" interests has never been finer.For audiences to have a chance of arriving at a more reliable truth, they must be exposed to the messy, rough-and-tumble world of free speech - something the disinformation tsars abhor. Only that way are agendas and vested interests, as well as facts, exposed to the harsh light of scrutiny.Getting closer to the truth on issues in which states are deeply invested requires a genuinely free marketplace of information, one where different sources can contest the relevance of facts, their interpretation and context.Did Russian President Vladimir Putin invade neighbouring Ukraine because he is a madman bent on imperial conquest, as maintained by the BBC and the British government, or because the West ignored repeated warnings from Moscow that it viewed Nato's covert expansion into Ukraine as an act of aggression?Audiences have to weigh the evidence, relying on relevant yardsticks. How partisan is a news outlet? Where does its funding come from? Is it being transparent? How plausible is the case it makes? And is its position consistent with other known facts?The battlefield on which this struggle plays out is already far from level . The BBC is a leviathan, while its most serious critics - mainly independent journalists and academics - are minnows.Social media's initial commitment to free speech was jettisoned long ago under pressure from governments. Now platforms have refined their algorithms to promote "authoritative sources" like the BBC and New York Times while marginalising and silencing dissent, which is being increasingly treated as "disinformation", "misinformation" and the new " malinformation ".This is the context for understanding the role of BBC Verify. ItsThese criticisms were put to the BBC, but it responded simply by directing Middle East Eye to a press statement on the launch of its Verify service.What BBC Verify won't address are the glaring and often systematic distortions in reporting by the BBC and other establishment media.Even the BBC's flagship news programmes, such as Newsnight and Panorama, are far from immune to misleading audiences on issues critical to the British establishment. The BBC has a bad habit of failing to correct the record when its errors are exposed, often by the very people it suggests are peddling disinformation.That was most evident in the BBC's coverage of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. I documented for MEE some of the egregious reporting failures in a Panorama special that sought to tar the Labour party as antisemitic under Corbyn.Other, even graver errors in that programme have gradually come to light.The BBC, however,to make its case against Corbyn. This error could have been avoided by the programme makers with the most cursory of checks.I have also set out some of the ways that Newsnight selectively undermined Corbyn in clear breach of its impartiality rules.But "disinformation" is not simply about relaying false facts, or imposing bogus interpretations on those facts, to mislead audiences.When you dominate the airwaves, it can be done in a host of other, more subtle ways: by slanting terminology to colour the public's reactions to a story; by stripping out important context that would deepen viewers' understanding; by omitting facts that might provide an alternative perspective; and by placing the emphasis on minor issues that distract from what should be much larger concerns.In short,that the public is rarely in a position to fill for themselves.In another piece for MEE, explained how loaded terminology byIn an article misleadingly headlined "Clashes erupt at contested holy site", the BBC presented an unprovoked police assault on unarmed Muslim worshippers in exactly the terms favoured by the Israeli state.The BBClabelling the worshippers as "agitators" and their seizure in an area under belligerent military occupation as "arrests" - as though this was simply an example of disinterested law enforcement.Similarly, the BBC all too, which should serve humanity's interests.With worrying regularity,Then there are the omissions. The most conspicuous has been the BBC's collusion - along with the rest of the British corporate media - in all but disappearing Julian Assange You would hardly know that from the BBC's minimal coverage. Melzer has blasted "the BBC's failure to expose the gross arbitrariness of Assange's judicial persecution in the UK",BBC journalists are happy lecturing other states over their attacks on press freedom, while studiously ignoring both a fellow journalist being persecuted a stone's throw from their London headquarters and the terrifying legal precedents being set in his extradition hearings.Omissions and evasions continue in the BBC's coverage of Iraq two decades on from its invasion by the UK and the US. As Media Lens, a media watchdog group, noted recently The BBCas a consequence of the invasion, ignoring the most authoritative estimates of well over a million fatalities And the broadcaster stillThen there is missing context. Another BBC disinformation expert, Ros Atkins, hosted a segment last year implying that any discussion of a neo-nazi problem in Ukraine was little more than a Russian talking point . He was referring to the fact that Putin spoke of "de-nazifying" Ukraine as one of the justifications for Russia's invasion.But Atkins could only make his case, including the BBC , that painted a very different picture What the BBC has been doing is recasting a well-established fact as disinformation only because it is now inconvenient to western policymakers as they press ahead with a proxy war in Ukraine to weaken Russia.Putin's "de-nazification" claim may be hyperbolic. But Ukrainian neo-nazis There, Ukraine's ethnic Russian communities faced off against far-right battalions like the Azov Brigade. No journalist can credibly weigh Russia's justifications for launching its invasion without at least acknowledging the role played by Ukraine's neo-nazis in the earlier civil war.And finally, there is the question of priorities.The reality is that a rapidly approaching climate tipping point - when runaway global heating will make life on Earth all but impossible for humans - should be permanently top of the media's running order, given the failure of British politicians and their counterparts elsewhere to address the crisis.Turner's death coincided with new research indicating that a breakdown in the Gulf Stream would "have drastic impacts, including increasing sea levels, altering weather patterns and depriving marine ecosystems of vital nutrients".A search of the BBC's website, however, suggests this story did not even merit a mention.The holiday industry, fossil fuel companies, car manufacturers, airlines - in fact, the entire global corporate super-structure that dominates the West's economies and political systems - will have welcomed that omission. They have no interest in seeing research promoted that might damage their bottom lines or justify the jailing of their senior executives.With the launch of Verify, the BBC is declaring war on an upstart independent media that has proved increasingly successful at using social media platforms to discredit the broadcaster's role in peddling state propaganda.The BBC and other media have invariably failed to note, as they platform these organisations, that they are not independent. They are effectively paid mouthpieces of the British state.BBC Verify, however, appears to mark a turning point, when journalists themselves become the ones hawking the deceptions: the chief one being thatIn truth, journalists in the state and corporate mediaThey seem strangely indifferent to his plight, even as the US and Britain seek to redefine his investigative journalism as "espionage".An establishment media that has hung Assange out to dry cannot be trusted to defend an independent media that seeks to scrutinise power, especially when that power is exercised not only by western states but by their obliging press corps.We are likely to see more journalists claiming to be "disinformation experts" like those at BBC Verify. Their aspiration will not be, as it was for generations of journalists, to fearlessly hold the powerful to account. It will be the exact opposite: to join the clamour for greater censorship.