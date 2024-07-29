© Stringer / Anadolu via Getty Images

Moscow is keeping relevant international organizations informed about such incidents, Deputy FM Sergey Ryabkov has saidIn a commentary for the Russian Zvezda TV channel on Thursday, Ryabkov claimed that Kiev has been engaged in illegal activities related to chemical and biological warfare. However, he noted thatThe diplomat said that Russia was informing relevant international agencies about both issues and sends reports to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).Regarding the violations of the Biological Weapons Convention,He described the alleged violations as "unacceptable" and said they were condemned not only by Russia, but also by many members of the international community. At the same time, Ryabkov said Moscow had not been able to get a clear answer about its concerns from Ukraine and its Western backers.Ryabkov's comments come after the Russian Defense Ministry announced earlier this month it had discovered a Ukrainian chemical laboratory, located not far from the Donbass town of Avdeevka captured by Russian troops, that was apparently used to produce highly toxic hydrogen cyanide. Moscow also claimed, citing a Ukrainian POW, that Kiev used chemical agents to produce kamikaze drones.The US has acknowledged that there are indeed a number of biolabs on Ukrainian soil, but insists that they are entirely legal and are not being used to produce biological weapons.