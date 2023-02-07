Puppet Masters
Ukraine accused of chemical warfare against Russian troops in Donbass - alleged footage of the war crimes appear online
RT
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 14:33 UTC
Speaking to Russian television on Monday, Denis Pushilin, the acting governor of the Donetsk People's Republic, said his office has been receiving reports about possible chemical warfare "for at least two weeks." Ukrainian troops have reportedly been deploying "chemical compounds that make our military service members ill," he said.
Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the Kremlin, declined to discuss the allegation with journalists, saying that his office didn't have accurate information about the issue.
He said the Russian military would pass such incidents up the chain of command and suggested contacting the Defense Ministry with further inquiries. The Defense Ministry did not immediately comment on the claim.
Speculation that some Ukrainian units may use air-dropped munitions with a chemical agent has been swirling on social media since mid-January. The rumors were apparently triggered by a video that surfaced showing people in Ukrainian military uniforms assembling small quad drones carrying small containers, with the payload apparently taken from a refrigerator. Some military experts suggested that whatever was used must have been volatile if it had to be stored at a low temperature.
Chemical warfare is forbidden under the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), an international treaty that took effect in 1997 and to which both Ukraine and Russia are signatories. The military prohibition applies even to riot control agents, colloquially known as tear gas, though unlike other chemical weapons, the CWC allows such substances to be manufactured and used in law enforcement.
Comment: The alleged footage:
South report have a video report on the matter here.
A man may die, nations may rise and fall, but an idea lives on.
- John F. Kennedy
The Nazis used Mustard gas in WW1 and my grand father that I never got the pleasure to meet was hit with it. He later blow his head off because he...
2 articles back to back with the same exact story...
Much ado about nothing. But this is Snyder and it's well known he specializes in fear-mongering. The Grammy spectacle was mean to push the...
WHO Whistleblower Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger Exposes Globalist Agenda by The Highwire with Del Bigtree (51:00)A must watch. One of the best 30,000...
I'll see your Satan and up it with my Kali. Om Kali Namah Good luck.
The Nazis used Mustard gas in WW1 and my grand father that I never got the pleasure to meet was hit with it. He later blow his head off because he was in so much pain, it scared his lungs so bad it was hard for him to breathe. Life just wasn't worth living, and now the fucking Nazi Bastards are using it again.
I sincerely hope Putin quits screwing around and just goes and carpet bombs them into hell. The US is funding the Ukraine war just like WW1 an 2 supporting the Nazis Zionist from the git go. Our own government are Traitors to America, everyone single one of them.