Russian military commanders have reported that Ukrainian troops deployed a type of chemical weapon against their units in Donbass, according to a local official.Speaking to Russian television on Monday, Denis Pushilin,he said.Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for, saying that his office didn't have accurate information about the issue.He said the Russian military would pass such incidents up the chain of command and suggested contacting the Defense Ministry with further inquiries. The Defense Ministry did not immediately comment on the claim.Speculation that some Ukrainian units may use air-dropped munitions with a chemical agent has been swirling on social media since mid-January.Chemical warfare is forbidden under the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), an international treaty that took effect in 1997 and to which both Ukraine and Russia are signatories. The military prohibition applies even to riot control agents, colloquially known as tear gas, though unlike other chemical weapons, the CWC allows such substances to be manufactured and used in law enforcement.