'Such an action would shock the global energy market,' major energy developer tells Fox News Digital...The New York Times reported.In a move environmentalists have demanded in recent months, thethree individuals with knowledge of internal deliberations told the Times.said in a statement:The White House declined to comment on the report and the DOE didn't respond to a request for comment.Among the projects that would be impacted by the DOE's review is the so-calledAccording to Venture Global, the facility would have a(MTPA) of LNG and a peak capacity of about 24 MTPA. In 2023, the U.S. exported 88.9 MT of LNG, according to a FOX Business analysis of tanker tracking data, meaningMeanwhile, Republican lawmakers and fossil fuel industry associations have called for the Biden administration to expeditiously approve pending LNG export terminals, arguingamid geopolitical turmoil.told Fox News Digital in a statement:Fellow Republican Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy argued during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing this month that LNG export facilities in the U.S. would have an "overwhelmingly" lower carbon footprint than the alternative of coal-fired power generation in foreign nations.Cassidy told Fox News Digital:echoed those comments on Wednesday, saying:Earlier this month, international energy organizations Eurogas and the Asia Natural Gas & Energy Association (ANGEA) issued strong statements of support for continued permitting of U.S. LNG export terminals. Eurogas said such exports were critical for ensuring the full phase down of Europe's dependence on Russian natural gas, while ANGEA added U.S. LNG is needed to meet Asia's decarbonization goals.However,The issue has led to activists posting videos on social media which, over the last two months, have generated tens of millions of views.Additionally, in December, dozens of environmental groups wrote to DOE Secretary Jennifer Granholm, imploring her to reject the CP2 project "for the sake of our climate and communities." Days later,said Wednesday:outside the Department of Energy's headquarters in Washington, D.C.,He said the action would mimic the protests that helped nationalize the Keystone XL pipeline fight during the Obama administration.