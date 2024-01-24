that had arrived at the Port of St Petersburg, Russia's Federal Customs Service (FTC) reported on Wednesday. The incident marksthat authorities have thwarted an attempt to ship a large amount of cocaine into the country.According to the FTC report, the cocaine was. Employees of the North-Western Customs Administration as well as the Federal Security Service (FSB) scanned the container and discovered a large number of rectangular briquettes of pressed white powder.Further examination revealed and confirmed that the white powder was cocaine. The FTC put the black-market value of the narcotics at over 13 billion rubles ($146.9 million).In its Telegram post announcing the seizure of the drugs, the FTC posted a picture of a cat drinking coffee with the caption "what an invigorating Belgian coffee."Russian authorities have opened a criminal case in response to the drug bust; those found responsible could face life in prison and a fine of up to 1 million rubles.Two weeks ago, another shipment of cocaine was discovered at the same port; a thousand briquettes of cocaine weighing over a metric ton and worth more than 11 billion rubles ($123.2 million) were discovered in a container that arrived on ship hailing from Nicaragua. Customs officials dedicated another cat meme to the seizure.A criminal case was opened following the first drug bust; however, there have been no updates as to who may have been responsible.