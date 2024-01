© Suweida Fire Brigade



At least 10 people, including children, have been killed in suspected Jordanian air strikes in south-western Syria, local activists and media say.Several homes were reportedly destroyed in Arman, a town in Suweida province about 20km (12 miles) from the border.There was no immediate comment from authorities in Jordan.The activist-run Suwayda 24 news website reported that the latest air strikes happened early on Thursday in residential areas of Arman and nearby Malah.Suwayda 24 posted a video showing people searching for victims at one site. The local fire brigade later said Mr Halabi's body had been recovered and that crews were searching for another person The strikes also targeted a damaged a warehouse and a nearby house in Malah, but no casualties were reported, it added.On 8 January, Suwayda 24 said three people were killed in two separate strikes that hit a house and a farm in the town of Shaab as well as a barn in Arman.The Jordanian army also announced on 6 January that it had killed five people in clashes with armed smugglers who had attempted to cross from Syria.