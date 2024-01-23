© Eduardo Munroz Alvarez



Washington is using the conflict between Moscow and Kiev to generate profit for its companies, the Russian foreign minister has said...Recent statements from the US suggest it regards Ukraine as nothing but a "lucrative business project," one that it is profiting from, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the UN Security Council on Monday.The minister was referring to earlier statements made byLast month, the top US diplomat claimed thatIn November 2023, the Washington Post also reported that the majority of these funds were spent on manufacturing new weapons or replacing the equipment sent to Ukraine out of American stockpiles.The US is essentially "developing its military industrial" complex while "dumping the old junk in Ukraine," Lavrov said. Russia's top diplomat also claimed thatLavrov denounced the statements made by US officials as "cynical" and said:Moscow is waging a military campaign not against Ukraine but against "a criminal regime, presumptuous in its impunity," he declared. Kiev has not forgone on the "war against its own citizens in the east and south" despite years-long efforts by Moscow to find a peaceful solution to this crisis, he explained, adding that over 7 million Ukrainians had found refuge in Russia since the 2014 Maidan coup.Kiev's Western backers have never tried to stop the government from persecuting Russian-speaking Ukrainians, the minister said, accusing the US and its allies ofMoscow's top diplomat concluded.