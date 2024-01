© Mehr News



"The Parliament reiterated Sanaa's commitment to maritime security, clarifying that the targeting is limited to Israeli ships or those heading to the occupied Palestinian ports. They accused the US of seeking, through its alleged alliance, to militarize the Red Sea and threaten international navigation security," Al-Maseerah TV added.

"We're not trying to defeat the Houthis. There's no appetite for invading Yemen," a diplomat close to the issues said. "The appetite is to degrade their ability to launch these kinds of attacks going forward, and that involves hitting the infrastructure that enables these kinds of attacks, and targeting their higher-level capabilities," the diplomat added.

US officials said they see no end date to their bombing of Yemen in response to Ansarallah's efforts to defend Gaza.Al-Maseerah TV reported on 21 January that "Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the Ansarallah leader, condemned the US for its decision to redesignate his movement as a terrorist organization, stating,Yemen's Ansarallah-led armed forces began targeting Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea's strategic Bab al-Mandeb straight in November in response to Israel's bombing campaign in Gaza that has killed some 25,000 Palestinians, and which many view as Genocide.Despite these attacks, commercial ships and oil and gas tanker traffic for non-Israeli-linked ships largely continued.But on 12 January, the US and UK began a bombing campaign targeting Yemen, escalating the dangers of maritime shipping and travel through the Red Sea further.The Post reported the officials "can identify no end date or provide an estimate for when the Yemenis' military capability will be adequately diminished."