Boris Pistorius says donating too many weapons to Kiev would weaken Berlin's own forces...Germany should exercise some caution in its support for Ukraine, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has told the newspaper Der Tagesspiegel. He also revealed that Berlin is considering reverting toThe defense chief warned last month that, and predicted thatIn an interview published on Friday, Pistorius dismissed criticisms that Germany is not sending enough weaponry to Ukraine, pointing out that Berlin is the second largest contributor to Kiev after the US. However, he stressed that shipping German-made long-range Taurus cruise missiles, which Kiev has been requesting for months, is currently out of the question.he said, adding that Germany carefully weighs up the potential impact of each new shipment to Ukraine.Pistorius cautioned that Berlin must also "keep an eye on its own defense capabilities" meaning that it can't go "all in" for Ukraine as some are demanding."Otherwise we would be defenseless ourselves," he warned, whileThe German minister suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin could eventually "attack a NATO country," while acknowledging that such a scenario was unlikely at present. Germany must thoroughly upgrade its armed forces and civil defense, he concluded.As part of these efforts, thehe noted, while mentioning the current debate on reintroducing compulsory military service. A survey last month revealed that only 17% of German adults would be prepared to defend their country without question in case of a military conflict.Earlier this week,Berlin provided Kiev with nearly $23 billion in aid between February 2022 and November 2023, according to the Kiel Institute for World Economy (IfW).Since Kiev's summer counteroffensive fizzled out with no major gains and heavy losses, top Ukrainian officials have increasingly been pressuring their Western backers for more weaponry.