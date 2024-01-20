Society's Child
EV drivers urged to preheat and charge overnight due to cold weather
Energy Live News
Fri, 19 Jan 2024 18:41 UTC
Edmund King, President of the AA, has issued guidance to electric vehicle (EV) owners, emphasising the importance of preheating their cars and charging overnight.
As the nation grapples with snow and ice that led to the closure of numerous schools, Mr King warns that colder temperatures can adversely affect EV batteries, leading to longer charging times and reduced efficiency.
The AA noted that electric cars may experience a reduction in range ranging from 10% to 20% in colder temperatures.
This is attributed to the diminished efficiency of the lithium-ion battery, exacerbated by drivers activating features like heating.
This advice comes as electric vehicle users in the US, particularly in Chicago, have faced difficulties due to freezing temperatures, with reports of Tesla owners abandoning their vehicles.
Edmund Kind said: "EV drivers should consider keeping their cars plugged in overnight and pre-conditioning the car, which in many models can be done via an app from the comfort of your own home."
Reader Comments
I would say there is no 'may' about it. These cars will not run on wishful thinking. Quoting a 10% reduction of battery life in extreme cold conditions is a joke and shows those quoting such nonsense don't really know what they are talking about. They probably have a UN manual full of models and hockey sticks to quote from. Even 20% is too low a figure.
Also, i wonder how those with solar panels are doing right now with their panels buried in deep snow.
It has taken some humans almost 40 years to expose the global warming scam. It has taken mother nature one winter.
In Poland, there is talk of a 70% decrease in BATTERY CAPACITY.
Unfortunately, the CAPACITY OF THE CELL also decreases.
This is the result of the fact that at lower temperatures the chemical processes inside the cell disappear.
Which results, for example, in the fact that you CAN'T CHARGE it for many hours!
Cannot charge at all.
Have they forgotten that charging can end in fire?
Still while sleeping...a tragedy.