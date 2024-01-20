Society's Child
Unredacted complaint alleges Meta knew of 'huge volume' of child sexual harassment on its platforms
CNBC
Thu, 18 Jan 2024 16:34 UTC
This was revealed in newly unredacted portions of a complaint from the attorney general of New Mexico in an ongoing lawsuit against the social media giant over the company's steps to protect children online as the platforms exploded in popularity with young people.
Also included in the complaint is a description of a 2020 Meta internal company chat, in which one employee asked a colleague: "What specifically are we doing for child grooming (something I just heard about that is happening a lot on TikTok)?"
"Somewhere between zero and negligible," the colleague responded. "Child safety is an explicit non-goal this half."
That same year, Meta executives scrambled to respond to a complaint from an executive at Apple, whose 12-year-old child was solicited on Facebook, according to the newly unredacted filing.
"This is the kind of thing that pisses Apple off to the extent of threatening to remove us from the App store," a Meta employee told his colleagues. The same employee also asked when, "we'll stop adults from messaging minors on (Instagram) Direct."
A Meta spokesperson said the company has fixed many of the problems identified in the complaint. In one month alone, the company said, it disabled more than a half million accounts for violating child safety policies.
"We want teens to have safe, age-appropriate experiences online, and we have over 30 tools to support them and their parents. We've spent a decade working on these issues and hiring people who have dedicated their careers to keeping young people safe and supported online. The complaint mischaracterizes our work using selective quotes and cherry-picked documents," the company said.
The lawsuit alleges that Facebook and Instagram failed to protect underage users from predators online, and that Meta employees urged the company to make safety changes that the company did not implement.
The suit, filed Dec. 5, alleges that the company refused to make the recommended changes because it placed a high priority on increased social media engagement and advertising growth than on child safety. Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is named as a defendant.
"For years, Meta employees tried to sound the alarm about how decisions made by Meta executives subjected children to dangerous solicitations and sexual exploitation," New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez said Thursday.
"Meta executives, including Mr. Zuckerberg, consistently made decisions that put growth ahead of children's safety. While the company continues to downplay the illegal and harmful activity children are exposed to on its platforms, Meta's internal data and presentations show the problem is severe and pervasive," said Torrez.
Meta has long faced criticism surrounding its handling of problematic content targeting younger users. In 2021, whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked internal documents to the Wall Street Journal showing that the company knew of the harm caused to teenage girls by toxic content on Instagram, but did nothing to fix the problem.
Haugen later testified before a Senate panel, where she faced questions from outraged lawmakers who were concerned that the company was putting profits over the safety of users.
Comment: The use of social media sites is harmful to children, but when you add in the number of perverts and groomers granted easy access to children on the platforms, the potential harm goes through the roof. Is it an unsolvable problem, or are the social media platforms just dragging their heels on making widespread changes to the platforms? It seems, when confronted about the problem, Meta is quick to point out all they have done in the past. But if the problem still exists, and its scale hasn't changed much, these changes obviously aren't addressing the problem sufficiently.
See also:
- Meta sued by 42 attorneys general alleging Facebook, Instagram features are addictive and target kids
- Facebook executive fired after being caught child-grooming in YouTube sex-sting operation
- Facebook sued for $100B over effects on children
- Facebook apps used in over half of online child sex crimes, says NSPCC
- Facebook responsible for 94% of 69 million child sex abuse images reported by US tech firms
- Facebook shocks users after it asks if pedophiles should be able to ask children for 'sexual pictures'
What does it mean? Child trafficking, men-dressed-as women and satanic ritual abuse are part of the "ideology" of the globalists.