© Facebook | via Reuters



A new legal filing about child exploitation on Meta's Facebook and Instagram apps alleges a 2021 internal company estimate found as many as 100,000 children every day received sexual harassment, such as pictures of adult genitalia, on the platforms.This was revealed in newly unredacted portions of a complaint from the attorney general of New Mexico in an ongoing lawsuit against the social media giant over the company's steps to protect children online as the platforms exploded in popularity with young people.That same year, Meta executives scrambled to respond to a complaint from an executive at Apple, whose 12-year-old child was solicited on Facebook, according to the newly unredacted filing."This is the kind of thing that pisses Apple off to the extent of threatening to remove us from the App store," a Meta employee told his colleagues."We want teens to have safe, age-appropriate experiences online, and we have over 30 tools to support them and their parents. We've spent a decade working on these issues and hiring people who have dedicated their careers to keeping young people safe and supported online.The suit, filed Dec. 5, alleges that the company refused to make the recommended changes because it placed a high priority on increased social media engagement and advertising growth than on child safety. Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is named as a defendant.Meta has long faced criticism surrounding its handling of problematic content targeting younger users. In 2021, whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked internal documents to the Wall Street Journal showing that the company knew of the harm caused to teenage girls by toxic content on Instagram, but did nothing to fix the problem.Haugen later testified before a Senate panel, where she faced questions from outraged lawmakers who were concerned that the company was putting profits over the safety of users.