Facebook executive fired after being caught child-grooming in YouTube sex-sting operation
Fri, 18 Feb 2022 14:41 UTC
Jeren Andrew Miles, 35, of Palm Springs California, allegedly sent sexually explicit texts to a 13-year-old boy and made plans for the boy to meet him at Le Meridien Columbus hotel.
Miles was the Manager of Community Development at Meta/Facebook until a spokesperson from the company confirmed to the The Daily Caller that Miles is "no longer with the company."
According to the video, the anti-pedophile activist group busted Miles at the hotel where he then agreed to give an interview.
During the interview, Miles admitted that he sent sexually explicit messages to a person he believed to be a 13-year-old boy, according to the video.
"I was flirting, I was talking to him," Miles admitted. "There was never any intention of meeting up with him."
However, he later admitted that he arranged for them to meet after giving the underaged boy "information" and a "location."
Miles serves on the board of directors for LGBTQ+ group, Equality California. He has since deleted his social media accounts on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Miles previously worked as the Director of Community Affairs for Lyft, according to an archive on LinkedIn, according to The Post Millennial's Andy Ngo's website.
A spokesperson for Predator Catchers Indianapolis told The Post Millennial's editor-at-large Andy Ngo in an email exchange that they sent details of the encounter to both the Columbus, Ohio and Palm Springs, California Police Departments."The man in the video's name is Jeren Miles, 36, of Palm Springs, California.
Our team members gained access to his room by knocking on his door and telling them why they were there. He then invited them in for a conversation about his online activity" the spokesperson told Ngo. "Screen shots of the online conversation are being finalized and will be sent to the Columbus, Ohio and Palm Springs, California Police Departments later today."
Facebook/Meta confirmed to The Daily Caller on Wednesday that Jaren Miles was the man in the video, and he is no longer employed by the company.
"The seriousness of these allegations cannot be overstated," the spokesperson told Daily Caller. "The individual is no longer employed with the company. We are actively investigating this situation and cannot provide further comment at this time."
Comment: Hopefully this slime-ball is investigated by law enforcement and sent to prison for grooming a child. Although one wonders, how many other high-profile employees at the social media companies are also of a similar ilk?
It might help to explain why Facebook and other major left-leaning media platforms have historically been known to take a lenient stance against material involving child abuse, trafficking and pornography, and instead rather focus their efforts on stopping the spread of "fake news", "hate speech" and "unacceptable views".