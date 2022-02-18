he is no longer employed by the company.

A high-level Facebook staffer was allegedly caught soliciting a minor for sex during an amateur undercover sting operation in Columbus, Ohio. The video of the encounter was posted to the YouTube channel "Predator Catchers Indianapolis" on February 16.Miles was the Manager of Community Development at Meta/Facebook until a spokesperson from the company confirmed to the The Daily Caller that Miles is "no longer with the company."According to the video, the anti-pedophile activist group busted Miles at the hotel where he then agreed to give an interview."I was flirting, I was talking to him," Miles admitted. "There was never any intention of meeting up with him."Miles serves on the board of directors for LGBTQ+ group, Equality California. He has since deleted his social media accounts on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.In addition to community activism, Jaren Miles visited the Boys and Girls Club of Winnipeg when he worked for Lyft. According to his now deleted Twitter account, Miles said he was looking forward to partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of Winnipeg, providing them with rideshare opportunities.A spokesperson for Predator Catchers Indianapolis told The Post Millennial's editor-at-large Andy Ngo in an email exchange that they sent details of the encounter to both the Columbus, Ohio and Palm Springs, California Police Departments."The man in the video's name is Jeren Miles, 36, of Palm Springs, California.Our team members gained access to his room by knocking on his door and telling them why they were there. He then invited them in for a conversation about his online activity" the spokesperson told Ngo."The seriousness of these allegations cannot be overstated," the spokesperson told Daily Caller. "The individual is no longer employed with the company. We are actively investigating this situation and cannot provide further comment at this time."