© Alexander NEMENOV / AFP

"Waging the 'proxy war' by the West, including France, the steady growth in weapons and military hardware supply to the Zelensky regime contradict statements about the importance of establishing peace, escalate hostilities, lead to numerous civilian casualties, and turn it into an accomplice to the war crimes of the Kiev government," Zakharova stated.

France has been ignoring the recruitment of its nationals to fight in the conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.Moscow has summoned the French envoy to raise concerns over Paris' "growing involvement" in the conflict.Russian officials told the envoy that the French government is to blame for the mass casualties, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Friday.The Russian military's account of the events has been disputed by the Ukrainian side, which made multiple conflicting statements on the incident. Regional police claimed the destroyed site was a residential building, while local authorities insisted it actually was an abandoned hospital.