© RusNews via Reuters



Russian police have cracked down on a large protest in the far eastern region of Bashkortostan after an activist was jailed.The protest broke out after a court in the town of Baymakagainst Ukraine.Alsynovin the region about 1,380km (860 miles) east of Moscow in the Ural Mountains.The regional governor saidFollowing the sentencing, Alsynov's supporters clashed with police, who, local media reports said.The protesters said the verdict was delayed revenge for his role in protests years prior when activists successfully blocked plans to mine for soda on a hill considered sacred by locals."Huge thanks to everyone who came to support me. I will never forget this. I don't admit my guilt. I always fought for justice, for my people, for my republic," Alsynov told a reporter from the online media outlet RusNews.The activist claims that his words during the speech last year were mistranslated from the Bashkir language.Videos on social media showed a large crowd gathered in Baymak in temperatures hovering around -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit). Some reports said several thousand people were present, making it the biggest protest since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Alsynov was fined last year for criticising the invasion online, saying it was not in Bashkortostan's interests.The activist is the leader ofBashkortostan is an oil-producing region of 4.1 million people and is one of more than 80 entities that make up the Russian Federation.Indigenous peoples living in Russia have long fought for their rights and to protect their traditional territory, which is often located in areas that are used for natural resource extraction, such as mining.