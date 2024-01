© Courtesy/Times of Israel



"Ron was indeed murdered. Not by Hamas. Think more in the direction of Auschwitz and the showers

premeditated murder

The mother of an Israeli soldier held in captivity in Gaza by Hamas has accused the army of killing her son with poison gas.The Israeli military revealed on 17 January that the bodies of Sergeant Ron Sherman and Corporal Nick Beiser had been retrieved from Gaza on 14 December.Al-Mayadeen reported . Ahmad al-Ghandour, a commander of the Ezzedine al-Qassam's northern brigade, was reportedly killed in the bombing.following an investigation.But according to Maya, her son Ron was killed bybut without Nazis and without Hamas as the cause. No accidental shooting, no report,, bombings with poisonous gases,", Sherman's fingers were crushed while trying to escape from the shut tunnel.She also blamed the army for her son's abduction during the Qassam Brigades' attack on Israeli military bases and settlements on 7 October, saying the army should have been better prepared for such an attack.in order to settle a score with some terrorist.""There is no future for this country if this is what they did to you [Ron] after they abandoned you that Saturday. What was the decision if Bibi's son was there in the terrorist's tunnel or Gallant's grandson? Or the son of Hertzi Halevi? Would they also have been poisoned with gas bombs?"The army revealed thatto confirm whether it was poisonous gas utilized by the army that killed the two soldiers.Evidence continues to emerge that the Israeli military killed many of its own civilians and soldiers during the 7 October Qassam Brigades attack to prevent them from being taken captive to Gaza. Hamas wished to exchange Israeli captives for the thousands of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.