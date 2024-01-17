Bunch of Dead Robots
Desperate Tesla owners in and around Chicago were seen trying to charge their vehicles with no luck amid frigid temperatures that have gripped the Midwest.Do I feel sorry for anyone in this situation? No, I don't. Nor should anyone else.
"Nothing. No juice. Still on zero percent," Tyler Beard, who had been trying to recharge his Tesla at an Oak Brook, Illinois Tesla supercharging station since Sunday afternoon, told the news outlet. "And this is like three hours being out here after being out here three hours yesterday."
"This is crazy. It's a disaster. Seriously," said Tesla owner Chalis Mizelle. Mizelle said she abandoned her car and got a ride from a friend after hers would not charge. "We got a bunch of dead robots out here," one man said.
There is an upside.
The lesson of the day is don't buy an EV unless you have a home charger. Hopefully this news will stop other people from being silly.
And the report inspired some creative thinking. One person suggested putting a windmill on top of the car to charge the battery.
Only 6 Percent in the US want an EV for their Next Vehicle
If enough people see the dead EV report they may think twice especially if they live where it's cold.
Hertz Is Selling 20,000 EVs Due to Lack of Customer Demand
Hertz is selling a third of its EVs globally, with 20,000 in the US and will use some of the money to buy more Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) gasoline-powered cars.Add that to the list of inconvenient facts.
Seeking Green Utopia, the US and EU are Quietly Killing Vital Industries
Despite the inconvenient facts, the US and EU governments are hell bent on pushing everyone they can into EVs.
The sad reality is a Green utopia will never exist.
Finally, in China where EVs are soaring, China is still rapidly adding coal power plants to produce the needed electricity. Hooray?
Comment: Remember solar panels? Some circumstances do not apply...most, actually.