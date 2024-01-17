Bunch of Dead Robots

Desperate Tesla owners in and around Chicago were seen trying to charge their vehicles with no luck amid frigid temperatures that have gripped the Midwest.



"Nothing. No juice. Still on zero percent," Tyler Beard, who had been trying to recharge his Tesla at an Oak Brook, Illinois Tesla supercharging station since Sunday afternoon, told the news outlet. "And this is like three hours being out here after being out here three hours yesterday."



"This is crazy. It's a disaster. Seriously," said Tesla owner Chalis Mizelle. Mizelle said she abandoned her car and got a ride from a friend after hers would not charge. "We got a bunch of dead robots out here," one man said.

Hertz is selling a third of its EVs globally, with 20,000 in the US and will use some of the money to buy more Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) gasoline-powered cars.

Chicago area drivers stranded their Teslas at charging stations in Chicago highlighting the foolishness of owing an EV without a reliable home charger. Despite the inconvenient facts, the US and EU governments are hell bent on pushing everyone they can into EVs. Finally, in China where EVs are soaring,