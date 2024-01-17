A 16-year-old high school student of Yanuya Island, Malolo, has died after he was struck by lightning last Saturday.Police said the incident occurred at 5pm while the teenager was returning from a picnic on a boat in the Mamanuca waters.He died instantly and his body is currently awaiting a post-mortem examination at the Lautoka Hospital mortuary.In a separate incident, a 60-year-old farmer was found lying motionless in Sabeto last Thursday.Police said it was believed he was struck by lightning at his cassava farm at Keoloya settlement.Investigations into both incidents are continuing.