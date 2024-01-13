A man died at Keolaiya settlement in Sabeto, Nadi on Thursday afternoon after being struck by lightning.The victim Satendra Kumar was last seen working in his garden before he was found lying motionless on the ground.Police spokesman Wame Boutolu said the incident took place about 2.30pm."A 60-year-old, farmer while at his cassava farm was found lying motionless with burnt smell from his body and torn shirt believed to be struck by a lightning," he said.Investigation continues.