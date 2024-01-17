Margate Pride beauty pagaent, Pride performer, Pride
A video showing a Pride performer stripping almost naked and simulating oral sex just meters away from onlooking children has sparked fury online.

The footage, which dates from June 2023, emerged online this week showing a 'Pride beauty pageant' contestant in Margate in the United Kingdom taking his clothes off (it's a man) on a bandstand surrounded by children.

The person then dances suggestively in just a bra and underwear to the song Pony by Ginuwine, which has the lyrics, "If you're horny let's do it. Ride it, my pony. My saddle's waiting. Come and jump on it".

The person then simulates oral sex on a stick as the children watch.

The video had many asking, where the hell are the parents?


The Telegraph reports that "The competition's rule book states that obscenity, indecent exposure or sexual acts by participants in public are prohibited," and that local police were not aware the incident had occurred.

Kellie-Jay Keen, the founder of Standing for Women, commented "When it comes to the protection and safeguarding of children and the vulnerable, we should have learned by now that groups such as Pride, Stonewall, Mermaids, Educate and Celebrate, No Outsiders, any organisation set up around the sexuality and made up identities of individuals, cannot be trusted."

She continued, "At this point we have to ask, where were the parents? And what sort of parents sit their children in front of a sexually explicit adult entertainer?"

"This person performed a striptease and simulated performing fellatio on a wooden walking stick. If this sexualised adult entertainment act belongs anywhere at all, it belongs in a nightclub," Keen, also known as Posie Parker added.

"It is to be expected, you have to be completely stupid to ever let your children anywhere near any of these events," she further urged.

Keen herself has been relentlessly targeted by trans activists for speaking out for women's rights: