Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has said he cannot remember receiving a detailed briefing about the Horizon scandal while he was prime minister - but says he is sorry for an "appalling miscarriage of justice".The Post Office also forced at least 4,000 branch managers pay back cash based on the flawed data.The long-running battle for justice accelerated dramatically after ITV broadcast the drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office , which highlighted the outrage earlier this month.Speaking to Sky News' Sunday Morning with Trevor Philips, Lord Cameron said: "I don't recall in any detail being briefed or being aware of the scale of this issue."But the foreign secretary added: "This is an appalling miscarriage of justice and anyone who's been involved in government in any way over the last 20 years has got to be extremely sorry, as I am, about what has happened."Days after the TV drama aired, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced those wrongly prosecuted in England and Wales would have their names cleared under emergency blanket legislation.