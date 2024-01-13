© Mariam Zuhaib/Associated Press



In a video announcement as unique as the libertarian-minded legislator making it, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Friday delivered his anti-endorsement of Nikki Haley for president.Paul declined to endorse a specific alternative to the former South Carolina governor, saying that he appreciates qualities in former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and even Democrat-turned-independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr."I'm not yet ready to make a decision, but I am ready to make a decision on someone who I cannot support," he said in the video, which was posted to social media. "So I'm announcing this morning that I'm never Nikki."He added: "I think she fails to understand that our republic was founded upon people like Ben Franklin, Sam Adams, [James] Madison, John Jay and others who posted routinely — for fear of the government — they posted routinely anonymously."Paul ran for president in the 2016 cycle, dropping out after a poor showing in the Iowa caucuses.Long a hero to small-government ideologues, it's unclear what kind of sway Paul's words will have among Republican voters in Iowa, New Hampshire, and other early caucus and primary states.That's part of why a sizable number of House Republicans have tried to hold up U.S. military aid to Ukraine as it seeks to repel a Russian invasion.In Iowa, where caucusgoers will select their choice for the GOP nomination Monday, Trump is the runaway polling leader, but Haley and DeSantis are in a close race for second place. In New Hampshire, Haley has been ascendant, narrowing the gap with Trump, who remains the leader.