A United States Navy helicopter crashed in Southern California on Thursday evening, with all six crew members on board surviving the incident.

According to reporting from a local outlet in San Diego, the aircraft carrying Helicopter Maritime Strike squadron (HSM) 41 crashed into the San Diego Bay area during a routine training exercise at around 6:40 p.m. local time close to Naval Amphibious Base Coronado.

Navy Spokesman Commander Beth Teach told FOX 5, "Due to the nature of the training, a safety boat was on location and, with the assistance of Federal Fire, all six crew members survived and were promptly moved ashore."

The US Coast Guard assisted with the rescue of the Navy officers on board the aircraft after it crashed into the waters below and injuries as of Friday morning have not been made known.

HSM 41 is a maritime strike squadron to "consist of a team of dedicated professional maintainers, instructors, and administrative and support personnel who carry out our mission each day to provide the most highly trained professional Aviators and Aircrewmen to our deploying fleet squadrons."

The about page for the team boasts its "completion of over 230,000 Class A Mishap-free flight hours in [their] 37-year history" in relation to the effectiveness of their training program.

The statement reported on by the outlet from the Navy further explained that the program trains the "newest naval aviators and naval air crewman."

The cause of the crash has not yet been reported.