A United States Navy helicopter crashed in Southern California on Thursday evening, with all six crew members on board surviving the incident.The US Coast Guard assisted with the rescue of the Navy officers on board the aircraft after it crashed into the waters below and injuries as of Friday morning have not been made known.The about page for the team boasts its "completion of over 230,000 Class A Mishap-free flight hours in [their] 37-year history" in relation to the effectiveness of their training program.The statement reported on by the outlet from the Navy further explained that the program trains the "newest naval aviators and naval air crewman."