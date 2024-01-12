© Mladen Antonov/AFP



There is no justification for the military action under international law, Russia has stated...The overnight airstrikes conducted by the US and the UK against targets in Yemen were illegal,told journalists on Friday.Washington claimed the strikes were 'defensive' in nature and were aimed at the 'de-escalation of tensions' in the Middle East.When asked about the action during a media briefing, Peskov said:The Russian presidential spokesman was referring to theThe Western strikes on several locations in Yemen reportedly targeted military assets of the militant group.Earlier in the day Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the Russian position. She said that a concern which Moscow has had,She warned:Russia was among the four members of the Security Council, alongside Algeria, China, and Mozambique, who abstained during Wednesday's vote on Resolution 2722.Zakharova stated that thein attempts to justify military adventures. citing as examples the 2011 NATO bombing of Libya and the 2003 invasion of Iraq.Moscow perceives the strikes as a threat to global peace, and thus a matter that the Security Council must address.The Houthis started targeting civilian traffic passing through the Red Sea in an attempt to harm Israeli commerce. The action was retaliation for the siege of Gaza, which has been underway for over three months and has reportedly claimed over 20,000 lives in the Palestinian enclave.Israel claims that its goal is to eliminate Hamas, the militant group responsible for a deadly incursion in early October, but critics accuse it of seeking to ethnically cleanse Gaza.Russia has criticized Hamas for its terrorist attack and Israel for the way it is conducting its operation in Gaza. Moscow has also accused the US of derailing international attempts to secure a ceasefire.The Houthis' targeting of civilian ships is likewise "highly wrong," Peskov said.