© Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images



''Excuse me, Hunter, apparently you're afraid of my words,' Greene said as Hunter and his two attorneys left.House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., offered highlights from Hunter Biden's surprise appearance at his contempt of Congress hearing.[Florida Democrat Jared] Moskowitz was recognized. He said 'Hunter Biden is here to answer questions', and then his time expired," Comer said.As Biden and his counsel made their exit, Greene remarked, "Excuse me, Hunter, apparently you're afraid of my words.""Look, this is an investigation of Joe Biden. It's about what his family did to receive the millions of dollars from our enemies around the world. And we just have simple questions that we need to ask Hunter Biden in a deposition," Comer said.Later, another Republican in the hearing, Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, told "Jesse Watters Primetime" that it was not only Greene who had been interrupted.Mace recounted interruptions from the Democratic side of the dais as her speaking time preceded that of Moskowitz.Mace contrasted Biden's behavior with that of former first son Donald Trump Jr., who sat for hours of depositions before a Democrat-controlled Congress."Because, Donald Trump and every member of his family follows the law in this country, which is what we're about. [It's] complete hypocrisy," she said.