Reps. James Comer (R-KY) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) announced on Wednesday they would initiate contempt proceedings for Hunter Biden after he did not sit for a scheduled deposition and instead held a press conference rebuffing the chairmen's claims.The president's son was subpoenaed by Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, to sit for a deposition before the Oversight Committee on Wednesday.But instead of showing up for the deposition, he appeared outside the Capitol and stated he would not sit for the closed-door deposition and would only testify before a public committee hearing.This angered Comer and Jordan, who accused Biden of defying the subpoena and trying to play by his own rules. Now, they are initiating the process of holding him in contempt."I don't know anyone in more trouble than Hunter Biden, and he just got in more trouble today," Comer said.To hold someone in contempt, it would have to be voted on by the Oversight Committee and then be voted on by the full House. The exact timeline of when the votes would take place is unknown."There's a process you have to go through, and our lawyers will be doing that," Jordan said.