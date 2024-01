© REUTERS



Two media members were heard cracking jokes over a hot mic Tuesday about former President Donald Trump being cut down by an assassin's bullet as they waited for him to appear at the federal courthouse in Washington.The unidentified male journalists had their news cameras stationed outside the E. Barrett Prettyman US Courthouse when they started to grouse about the difficulties of getting a view of the 77-year-old 2024 Republican front-runner."You know what the worst part is? Even if he has his window open and he's hanging out of it, he will be on the other side of the street," one person could be heard saying on the live feed from the Associated Press."I mean, if he's driving, we've got a good shot," the second reporter said hopefully, to which the first replied: "Yeah, if he's driving with the front window open.""Yeah, or if it's a convertible," the second person said."Yeah, I wasn't thinking about that," replied the first.Trump faced a DC appeals court panel to hear his attorneys argue that he should be immune from charges in connection with his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss and the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot because he was not impeached and convicted first in connection with those events.The outcome of the arguments carries enormous ramifications for the landmark criminal case against Trump, and will also likely set the stage for further appeals before the US Supreme Court — which last month declined a request to weigh in on the former president's immunity claim, but could still get involved later.A swift decision is crucial for special counsel Jack Smith and his team, who are eager to get the case — currently paused pending the immunity appeal — to trial before the November election.But Trump's lawyers, in addition to seeking to get the case dismissed, are hoping to benefit from a protracted process that could delay the trial well past its scheduled March 4 start date and into the heat of the presidential campaign.