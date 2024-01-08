© AFP / Liselotte Sabroe

Ukrainian viewers are turning away from Telemarathon United News, a round-the-clock multi-channel broadcast set up as single source of televised information about the conflict with Russia, becauseTelemarathon United News was created on the order of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and gets 40% its funding from the government. Opposition channels have been denied participation in the project.The broadcast has been jointly produced by Ukraine's six leading networks since the start of the fighting between Moscow and Kiev in early 2022. The NYT report this week described the 24/7 broadcast as "a major tool of Ukraine's information war," which was "crucial... for holding the country together."Telemarathon's audience has shrunk from 40% of Ukraine's total viewership in March 2022 to just 10%, according Svetlana Ostapa, deputy chief editor of Detector Media, a Ukrainian media watchdog.Detector Media's Igor Kulias said that throughout 2023, Telemarathon had emphasized "the effectiveness and skill of the Ukrainian forces," while Russian troops were portrayed "as being in a state of panic, experiencing significant losses and surrendering en masse."According to Kulias' data, more than 68% of the political guests of the program last year were from Zelensky's Servant of the People party.Golos party MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, who heads the Ukrainian parliament's committee on freedom of speech, claimed earlier this month that Telemarathon had blinded people to the fact that the conflict with Russia would be a prolonged one and would require more sacrifices.