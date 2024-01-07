© Getty Images/NurPhoto



Lawyers have reportedly warned that the attempt to outlaw an "historic institution" will backfire...Kiev's attempts to ban thecould have "dire consequences" for the nation's hopes of joining the EU, The Telegraph newspaper quoted lawyers as saying on Saturday.urging them to put pressure on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to "suspend efforts to ban this historic institution," the paper reported.Such a decision could cause "serious harm to Orthodox Ukrainians" and call into question whether Ukraine can meet its commitments as a candidate for EU membership, according to a letter to Western leaders penned byand quoted by the Telegraph.Amsterdam wrote. He added that Kiev had "falsely accused" the UOC of collaborating with Moscow and expressed concern about "arrests of clerics on spurious charges."Ukrainian authorities have long accused the UOC of having ties with the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), even though the religious organization condemned Russia's military operation in Ukraine and declared its autonomy from Moscow, following the escalation of the conflict in February 2022.according to TASS news agency.The Ukrainian government's attacks on the UOC are "a clear violation of the freedom of religion guaranteed by both international human rights law and the Ukrainian Constitution itself," Amsterdam wrote.In October, the Ukrainian parliament passed in a single reading a draft law on banning the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, prepared by the Cabinet of Ministers on the order of President Vladimir Zelensky. The document was supported by 267 out of 450 deputies.earlier condemned Kiev's actions, saying