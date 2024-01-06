© Tyrone Siu/AFP



About the Author:

Timofey Bordachev, Programme Director of the Valdai Club

The West will continue to lose influence this year, but it won't go quietly into that good night...Predicting the future is the most thankless task when it comes to international politics. All of the genre, in fact, because it involves the interaction of living human beings. That means it is subject to chance, elementary error, and the influence of emotion. If this were not so, history would indeed go straight on "like the sidewalk of the Nevsky Prospect," the main thoroughfare of St. Petersburg.which makes it utterly pointless to try to predict specific turns of events. The only thing we can talk about with relative certainty is the development of the major trends we can already see today.In the coming year 2024,with the opportunity to develop ties in several geographical directions at once: To trade with its neighbors, to build new transport and logistics systems, and to thwart its opponents' attempts to isolate it.will remain the largest "political island," whose security and development, in principle, depend very little on what happens in its immediate surroundings.will remain a country with a huge population and economy in need of external markets and resources.in the far west of Eurasia, always critically dependent on resources from outside. But it is no longer in a position to extract them on its own.which is close to us, will remain an important link between Russia and China. The fate of states in that region, like that of the rest of the world, will be determined by the trends in world politics that we have seen in 2023.- the things that will make us all tremble a little in our daily lives. Over the past year, the whole world has been confronted withThe former, even in the form most free from the diktats of the West, implies reliance on economic expediency and broad participation in international production chains, investment, and trade. For several decades, this was rightly seen as the easiest and most effective way to achieve the goal of internal development and make life more comfortable for citizens.in solving those tasks that are important for maintaining internal stability. However, since we do not know how to clearly define the limits of what is necessary, autarky always runs the risk of becoming absolute. Russia, as we know, is constantly confronted with this problem, up to the recent situation of egg shortages caused, among other things, by the outflow of migrant workers and disruptions in international supplies.The economic war against Russia, the pressure on China, and other measures are making everyone think about the need to reduce their dependence on the global economy. The Western Europeans sincerely don't want to do this, but they lack the political will to do anything to oppose the Americans.It is, therefore, safe to say that. But at the same time, we will not be ready to be completely independent from it. Moreover,which means that its companies will still have to take the price factor into account.- simply because the world's countries will have to forgo cheaper but politically risky solutions. How many years it will take to find a balance is hard to say now. But there will certainly be no let-up this year.By 2023, the consolidation of a weakening West had become increasingly apparent. It is now a military-economic alliance involving the US and a significant group of medium-sized and small countries.will continue to create problems for international security and the world economy. This is simply becauseAs can be seen from recent statements by politicians in Washington and its allies, the US has no other solution to its problems than to regain at least some of its former power and control. Even if key people realize that this is impossible, they will never admit it, soThe aggregate of the world's states, comprising about three-quarters of the UN's membership, which are increasingly focused on their own interests. This term was coined in 2022 to refer to countries that have not initiated or supported the West's economic war against Moscow at the state level - even if their companies and banks are forced to comply with US and EU bans on pain of retaliation. They are constantly looking for and finding ways to continue trading and generally doing business with Russia. In 2023, this phenomenon was already fully obvious.(except Japan and South Korea),The world majority is not a community of countries united by a common purpose or an alliance. Rather, it isSo we have to take into account that in 2024 our CIS neighbors will be as "defiant" towards us as the traditional US allies in the Arab East are towards Washington. But right now,And it is not good for the US because it has to keep external actors in line.The most important event in international politics in 2023 was related to this phenomenon. It is, of course,They are all different in size, economic weight, and importance in world politics: Successful and wealthy Saudi Arabia joins dysfunctional Ethiopia. Independent Iran has a sea border with the United Arab Emirates, where a US air base remains.So far, as we can see, the main trends in international life in 2023 look as if they will continue to create difficulties but will not pose significant risks to Russia's position and its ability to achieve its goals. Taking advantage of these and coping with the risks is a matter of national foreign policy, implemented on the basis of internal consolidation and confidence in its legitimacy.