"The army is in a very high state of readiness on all fronts, defensively and offensively. We are fully prepared for any scenario. The most important thing we must comment on tonight is that we are focusing on fighting Hamas."

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas on a possible agreement to free hostages have been paused after the killing of Hamas' deputy leader Saleh Arouri in Beirut on Tuesday, reports said.Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Tuesday evening, citing Arab diplomatic sources.the sources were quoted say saying, adding thatAccording to Hezbollah sources,Hamas has also confirmed his death.The Israeli army on Tuesday declined to comment on the assassination of Arouri in the Lebanese capital Beirut.Military spokesman Daniel Hagari told a news conference: