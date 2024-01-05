Talks are now focused on avoiding escalation between Israel and Lebanon, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Tuesday evening, citing Arab diplomatic sources.
The "assassination" of Hamas deputy leader Arouri "has changed the situation," the sources were quoted say saying, adding that it was currently no longer possible to negotiate another deal.
According to Hezbollah sources, Arouri, the Deputy Head of Hamas' Political Bureau who lives in Beirut, died in an Israeli drone attack in a suburb of the Lebanese capital on Tuesday evening. Hamas has also confirmed his death.
The Israeli army on Tuesday declined to comment on the assassination of Arouri in the Lebanese capital Beirut.
Military spokesman Daniel Hagari told a news conference:
"The army is in a very high state of readiness on all fronts, defensively and offensively. We are fully prepared for any scenario. The most important thing we must comment on tonight is that we are focusing on fighting Hamas."
Comment: See also: