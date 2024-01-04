© EPA



Letter to attorney general and state prosecutor demands action to stop 'explicit calls to commit atrocious crimes'...In a letter to the attorney general and state prosecutors, they demand action toThey write:, alongside other academics, former diplomats, former members of the Knesset, journalists and activists.Represented by the human rights lawyercontains multiple examples of "the discourse of annihilation, expulsion and revenge".the letter says.One, Yitzhak Kroizer, said in a radio interview:Tally Gotliv, from Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, demanded the prime ministerfor "strategic deterrence", the letter says, quoting her as saying:Another Likud MP, Boaz Bismuth, is quoted asenemies of ancient Israel.Among other commenters cited is the journalist Zvi Yehezkeli, who said on Channel 13:Sfard said he waswith which incitement to genocide and other extreme speech had been normalised in Israel:The letter contrasts the lack of action on even "the gravest and most dangerous instances of incitement against residents of Gaza" with an intense campaign against incitement "whose potential victims are Israeli Jews".mostly anonymous and with little reach,the letter notes.Sfard said.:The language of genocide risks influencing how Israel wages war, the letter says.It highlights the November killing of Yuval Doron Kestelman, who stopped a terrorist attack at a Jerusalem bus stop by shooting two gunmen but was then shot himself by soldiers who arrived at the scene minutes later and assumed he was a terrorist.The letter was sent before South Africa filed a case at the international court of justice accusing Israel of genocide and of failing to stop incitement to genocide.The group Sfard represents does not accuse Israel of genocide in Gaza; their letter is about incitement to genocide inside Israel.It was the role of the attorney general to make clear that comments inciting genocide were unacceptable, amount to incitement and had become normalised.An official response is particularly important as Israel grapples with the legacy of grief and rage created by the "inconceivable and unforgivable war crimes and crimes against humanity" carried out by Hamas on 7 October, the letter says.